Script approved on sale of UTA chief’s Brentwood mansion

Deal pending for home custom built for Hollywood exec Jeremy Zimmer

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 27, 2022 12:30 PM
By Andrew Asch
UTA's Jeremy Zimmer with 435 N. Cliffwood Ave
UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer with 435 N. Cliffwood Ave (Williams & Williams Estate Group, UTA)

It may be a wrap for a sale of a mansion owned by a major Hollywood player.

A pending sale was recorded recently for the listing at 435 N. Cliffwood Ave. in the exclusive Brentwood district on the Westside of Los Angeles. It is owned by Jeremy Zimmer, the co-founder and chief executive officer of the United Talent Agency, and his wife, Marisa.

The asking price for the six-bed, 10-bath, 10,779-square-foot mansion was $26.9 million, or $2,496-per- square-foot, when the house was listed on May 23. The buyer matched the listing price on June 20 with a $26.9 million offer, according to Redfin property listing site. The buyer was not revealed. Listing agents were the husband-and-wife team of Rayni and Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates.

If the sale is completed, the buyer will be moving into a mansion that Zimmer had built in 2003 after the original 1920s house was torn down. The last renovation for the house was in 2011. Designed by architect Steve Gianetti, details include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, library, home theater and a fitness center. Built on three-quarters of an acre, the house’s grounds include a grassy lawn, gardens, a fire pit, a swimming pool and a cabana.

A neighboring 9,280-square-foot home at 2751 Marlboro St. sold in May for $18 million, or $1,939-per-square-foot. A house at nearby 441 N. Bristol Ave., was listed for $23.5 million or $2,504 per-square-foot.

