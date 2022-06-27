It may be a wrap for a sale of a mansion owned by a major Hollywood player.

A pending sale was recorded recently for the listing at 435 N. Cliffwood Ave. in the exclusive Brentwood district on the Westside of Los Angeles. It is owned by Jeremy Zimmer, the co-founder and chief executive officer of the United Talent Agency, and his wife, Marisa.

The asking price for the six-bed, 10-bath, 10,779-square-foot mansion was $26.9 million, or $2,496-per- square-foot, when the house was listed on May 23. The buyer matched the listing price on June 20 with a $26.9 million offer, according to Redfin property listing site. The buyer was not revealed. Listing agents were the husband-and-wife team of Rayni and Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates.

If the sale is completed, the buyer will be moving into a mansion that Zimmer had built in 2003 after the original 1920s house was torn down. The last renovation for the house was in 2011. Designed by architect Steve Gianetti, details include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, library, home theater and a fitness center. Built on three-quarters of an acre, the house’s grounds include a grassy lawn, gardens, a fire pit, a swimming pool and a cabana.

A neighboring 9,280-square-foot home at 2751 Marlboro St. sold in May for $18 million, or $1,939-per-square-foot. A house at nearby 441 N. Bristol Ave., was listed for $23.5 million or $2,504 per-square-foot.