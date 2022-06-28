A wealthy digital entrepreneur from Hungary who recently fell flat in a side-hustle in politics there has listed his mansion in the Beverly Park enclave of Beverly Hills for sale.

The 13,825-square-foot neoclassical mansion at 24 Beverly Park Terrace was recently listed for $33 million, or $2,385-per-square-foot recently. The seven-bed, 10-bath manse is owned by a LLC called Beverly Park Terrace 24, which is reportedly linked to Hungarian digital entrepreneur Gyorgy Gattyan.

The mansion is located in a gated neighborhood which has been known as an address for A List celebrities Sylvester Stallone and Sofia Vergara, business titans such as Alec Gores, and sports stars including Magic Johnson, among others.

Gattyan founded the Solution Movement, a political party that touted a focus on “digitisation” of Hungary’s healthcare, education and government sectors, as well pride in the country’s “Europeanness” in the face of immigration. The party garnered one percent of the vote in April’s election for Hungary’s national assembly, where Prime Minister Victor Orban, known as a right-winger with autocratic ambitions, retained power.

Gattyan is better known for making his fortune with an adult webcam site called LiveJasmin, which has a global audience. Also among his entrepreneurial projects is Docler Holdings, a Luxembourg-based software company. He has been referred to as a “porn king” or “porn tycoon” everywhere from Hungary Today to Bloomberg.

For almost a decade, Gattyan has made a home in Los Angeles. According to Dirt.com, he acquired 24 Beverly Park Terrace in 2013 for $24 million from developer Bruce Makowsky. From 2001 to 2011, the mansion was the property of actor and comedian Martin Lawrence.

Built on 2.2 acres of land, the mansion contains architectural details such as a two-level marble foyer and a staircase topped off by a glass skylight designed by artist Salvatore Polizzi. Amenities also include a wine cellar, a game room, a theater with a concession stand, a sauna and steam room. The grounds include a back lawn, a tennis court and a pool. There’s also a 1,000-square-foot guest house.

The house was listed by Jon Grauman and Adam Rosenfeld who are affiliated with The Agency.

According to the Zillow listing site, comps include a 5-bed, 9-bath 8,997-square-foot home at 1501 Tower Grove Dr. in Beverly Hills. On June 23 the house was listed for $29.5 million, or $3,279 -per-square-foot. It was a price chop from its previous asking price of $32.5 million on March 25. It was initially listed for sale in February at $37.5 million.

The listing at 24 Beverly Park Terrace won’t get close to any neighborhood records. In April, movie star Mark Wahlberg listed his mansion at 71 Beverly Park for $87.5 million.