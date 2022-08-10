Open Menu

Ben Affleck lists Pacific Palisades mansion for $30M

Actor seeks to unload pad after marriage to Jennifer Lopez

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 10, 2022 02:15 PM
TRD Staff
Ben Affleck and 1172 Napoli Drive in Pacific Palisades (Getty Images, Redfin)
Ben Affleck and 1172 Napoli Drive in Pacific Palisades (Getty Images, Redfin)

Newly hitched Ben Affleck will soon move into wife J Lo’s remodeled Bel Air mansion. Which means he’s selling his Pacific Palisades bachelor pad, now listed for $30 million.

The actor, who married singer Jennifer Lopez last month, has listed the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home at 1172 Napoli Drive in the Riviera, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Affleck paid $19 million for the 13,500-square-foot house through a trust in 2018, according to public records and an unidentified source.

The East Coast Traditional-style house, built in 2017, is surrounded by ficus trees on more than half an acre next to the Riviera Country Club.

Santiago Arana and Amir Mostame, of The Agency, hold the listing.
The two-story house, clad in white with charcoal-gray shutters, has a columned front porch, a three-car garage, a motor court, a home theater and an office.

A sitting room has beamed ceilings and bay windows, while a formal dining room has a statement chandelier, according to the listing. A family room has a wall of glass that opens onto a patio. There’s a butler’s pantry, recreation room with a bar, walk-in wine cellar and a gym.

A guest house has a kitchenette and bathroom next to a swimming pool surrounded by a wide lawn and raised garden beds.

The Riviera neighborhood includes such celebrities as Matt Damon and Hilary Swank.

The Afflecks, who were married in Las Vegas, now lease a mansion in Beverly Hills, once owned by Danny DeVito and purchased by Australian billionaire James Packer for $60 million, according to TMZ.

They’re waiting for a remodel of J Lo’s 14,000-square-foot Bel Air home, which sits on 8 acres. She bought it in 2016 from Sela Ward for $28 million.

Affleck, known for his roles in “Batman” and “Good Will Hunting,” owns a 7,000-square-foot island compound in rural Georgia, which he listed in 2018 for $8.9 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

— Dana Bartholomew




