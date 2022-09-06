Ellen DeGeneres flips Montecito estate for $36M

Ellen DeGeneres, who bought her third Montecito estate six months ago, just flipped it for $36 million – pocketing $15 million in the off-market deal.

The former talk show host and her wife, Portia de Rossi, sold the 12,000-square-foot home at 848 Hot Springs Road, Dirt.com reported. The buyer was music manager Scooter Braun.

The Montecito real estate moguls bought the Tuscan-inspired, Moorish-influenced mansion in February for $21 million.

The four-bedroom, five-bath estate, known as Villa Tragara, was built in 2014 by TV commercial director Kinka Usher.

The rose-colored mansion, modeled after the Alhambra palace in Granada, Spain, is set on 2.5 acres atop a knoll with views of the Pacific Ocean.

The two-story home, topped with a terracotta roof, has steel Corinthian columns and radiant-heated floors. A one-bedroom guesthouse has its own living room and kitchen.

A rotunda entryway includes a hand-carved marble fountain and vaulted colonnade, leading into a living room with floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking the backyard, along with a gourmet kitchen, wood-coffered library, movie theater and billiard room.

A curving staircase heads upstairs, where there are dual master suites, with an ocean-view terrace and an alabaster-clad soaking tub.

The grounds are adorned with olive trees, a koi pond flanked by a Japanese-style pavilion, bocce and pickle ball courts, a fire pit and 16-seat covered pergola. The swimming pool cost Usher a reported $400,000.

DeGeneres and de Rossi still maintain a $14 million ranch in Montecito, as well as several smaller homes in the area.

Last year Braun – manager for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande – bought a newly completed Mandeville Canyon mansion for $65 million — the priciest residential sale in Brentwood history — and sold a historic Montecito estate for $28 million.

— Dana Bartholomew