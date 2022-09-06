Open Menu

Ellen DeGeneres flips Montecito estate for $36M

Scooter Braun buys mansion modeled on the Alhambra

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 06, 2022 12:45 PM
TRD Staff
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with 848 Hot Springs Rd
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with 848 Hot Springs Rd (Getty, Compass)

Ellen DeGeneres, who bought her third Montecito estate six months ago, just flipped it for $36 million – pocketing $15 million in the off-market deal.

The former talk show host and her wife, Portia de Rossi, sold the 12,000-square-foot home at 848 Hot Springs Road, Dirt.com reported. The buyer was music manager Scooter Braun.

The Montecito real estate moguls bought the Tuscan-inspired, Moorish-influenced mansion in February for $21 million.

The four-bedroom, five-bath estate, known as Villa Tragara, was built in 2014 by TV commercial director Kinka Usher.

The rose-colored mansion, modeled after the Alhambra palace in Granada, Spain, is set on 2.5 acres atop a knoll with views of the Pacific Ocean.

The two-story home, topped with a terracotta roof, has steel Corinthian columns and radiant-heated floors. A one-bedroom guesthouse has its own living room and kitchen.

A rotunda entryway includes a hand-carved marble fountain and vaulted colonnade, leading into a living room with floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking the backyard, along with a gourmet kitchen, wood-coffered library, movie theater and billiard room.

A curving staircase heads upstairs, where there are dual master suites, with an ocean-view terrace and an alabaster-clad soaking tub.

The grounds are adorned with olive trees, a koi pond flanked by a Japanese-style pavilion, bocce and pickle ball courts, a fire pit and 16-seat covered pergola. The swimming pool cost Usher a reported $400,000.

DeGeneres and de Rossi still maintain a $14 million ranch in Montecito, as well as several smaller homes in the area.

Last year Braun – manager for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande – bought a newly completed Mandeville Canyon mansion for $65 million — the priciest residential sale in Brentwood history — and sold a historic Montecito estate for $28 million.

Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
