Open Menu

Producer Joel Silver relists Brentwood mansion for $52M

On and off the market since 2020, the mansion at 470 Layton Way was designed by Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta.

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 01, 2022 10:00 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Joel Silver with 470 Layton Way
Joel Silver with 470 Layton Way (Zillow, Getty)

Just like his movies, Joel Silver’s home sale saga has a sequel.

The producer behind the franchises “The Matrix” and “Lethal Weapon” has relisted his Brentwood estate at 470 Layton Way for $52 million. Measuring 25,000 square feet, the mansion prices out to $2,080 per square feet.

The husband and wife team of Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates serve as listing agents.

470 Layton Way has been on and off the market since 2020. About two years ago, the ask was $77.5 million. In 2021, the price was chopped to $75 million. On Aug. 30, it was reintroduced to the market for $49 million. The next day, the price was boosted to $52 million, according to the listing site Zillow.

Despite its multi-million price point, 470 Layton Way is not in contention to be a Brentwood record breaker. That distinction is held by music producer Scooter Braun who bought a Brentwood estate for $65 million in 2021.

However, 470 Layton Way is in the higher tier of pricey homes in Brentwood, said David Solomon, a Douglas Elliman agent who represented the buyer and seller for Brentwood home 153 South Burlingame Avenue, which happens to be designed by the same architect as 470 Layton Way.

“A top-tier home in the higher-end neighborhoods of Brentwood could easily hit the $20 million to $30 million range. A true trophy home can easily hit $50 million, as we saw with the home that Scooter Braun bought,” Solomon said.

Silver’s estate is probably priced higher because it is almost double the square footage of many Brentwood trophy homes, which typically measures 10,000 to 14,000 square feet, Solomon said. 470 Layton Way also sits on 4.5 acres, a big spread which is a rarity in nearly every Los Angeles neighborhood.

The property was designed by Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta. Along with building mansions in Mexico and Central America, Legorreta is known in the Los Angeles market for designing the Tustin Market Place retail center in Tustin, as well as the 1994 redesign of Pershing Square park in downtown Los Angeles.

Amenities at 470 Layton Way include a fitness center, a sauna and a cinema – a must for any film producer’s home.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Architecture and DesignBrentwoodCelebrity Real Estatepriciest-homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Bill Cooper, Matthew Berkley, and clock tower for Eastern Columbia Lofts (Bill Cooper, Matthew Berkley, Andrew Asch of The Real Deal)
    Reform of historic property taxes could impact brokers
    Reform of historic property taxes could impact brokers
    33218 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber (Zillow, Getty)
    Cindy Crawford’s former Malibu mansion sells at discount
    Cindy Crawford’s former Malibu mansion sells at discount
    Steven Bochco with 1575 Carpri Dr (Compass, Getty)
    Steve Bochco’s estate in Pacific Palisades lists for $35M
    Steve Bochco’s estate in Pacific Palisades lists for $35M
    Mark Burnett & Roma Downey with 23422 Malibu Colony Road in Malibu (Zillow, Getty)
    Mark Burnett, Roma Downey seek to sell Malibu home
    Mark Burnett, Roma Downey seek to sell Malibu home
    Ben Affleck and 1172 Napoli Drive in Pacific Palisades (Getty Images, Redfin)
    Ben Affleck lists Pacific Palisades mansion for $30M
    Ben Affleck lists Pacific Palisades mansion for $30M
    Michael Weinstock with 23754 Malibu Road
    Beach house in Malibu’s Colony lists at $34.5M
    Beach house in Malibu’s Colony lists at $34.5M
    Jeffree Star and the home at 25220 Walker Road (Compass, Instagram via @jeffreestar, Getty)
    Cosmetics guru Jeffree Star relocates to Wyoming after selling Hidden Hills estate
    Cosmetics guru Jeffree Star relocates to Wyoming after selling Hidden Hills estate
    1301 Collingwood Place near Hollywood and Long Arc Capital's Kipp Nelson (Beverley Hills Estates, Long Arc Capital)
    Car connoisseur’s mansion in Hollywood Hills relists for $48M
    Car connoisseur’s mansion in Hollywood Hills relists for $48M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.