Cher lists Italian-style Malibu estate for $85M

Cher has listed her longtime Italian Renaissance-style estate in Malibu for $85 million.

The singer and actress has decided to sell the 13,200-square-foot mansion at 25142 Pacific Coast Highway, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The “Believe” singer paid $2.95 million for the 1.7-acre property in 1989 and built the Venice-inspired manse 10 years later. She previously listed the property for $45 million in 2009, according to Realtor.com.

The three-story, split-level house, which has arched windows and doors facing the ocean, took nearly five years to build and was inspired by Venice, Italy, Cher told the Journal in an email. “From every room, there is an ocean view,” she said.

Brokers Robert Kass and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

The gated property has a driveway lined with 40 palm trees and a courtyard with a Moorish-style fountain.

There are seven bedrooms, plus the gatehouse, which serves as a guesthouse. In the main house, the primary suite has a meditation room and two closets, including one that doubles as a panic room, Kass said.

The primary bathroom is designed like a hammam with Turkish wood screens.

The lower level has an indoor-outdoor gym and theater. Cher also has a climate-controlled wig room with close to 100 hairpieces, according to the 2002 book “The Cher Scrapbook.”

Kass pointed to the home’s high-end finishes, stone and hardware. “Everyone knows that house; it’s at the end of the bluff so no one is on the right side,” he said.

Cher, a pop icon and Academy Award-winning performer, gained popularity in the 1960s as half of the husband-wife duo Sonny & Cher. She later released many of her own albums and there was a Broadway musical about her life.

Malibu has had increasingly high-priced sales and listings. Billionaire media mogul Byron Allen just paid $100 million for an estate in Paradise Cove formerly owned by self-storage billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson.

In April, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner listed his 25,000-square-foot Malibu estate for $225 million – which could set a California sales price record if it sells at the asking price.

Since October of last year, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, have bought three separate Malibu homes for a total of nearly $256 million.

Last month, reality TV billionaire star Kim Kardashian paid $70.4 million for a Malibu property formerly owned by model Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, initially listed for $100 million.

— Dana Bartholomew