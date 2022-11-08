Open Menu

Holmby Hills house built by Golden Age star Barbara Stanwyck lists for $50M

Mansion on North Faring Road makes first appearance on market since 1990s

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 08, 2022 12:30 PM
By Andrew Asch
From left: Lea Porter, Robert Taylor, and Barbara Stanwyck with 423 N Faring
From left: Lea Porter, Robert Taylor, and Barbara Stanwyck with 423 N Faring Rd (Getty, Lea Porter, Zillow)

A Holmby Hills house built by Barbara Stanwyck and Robert Taylor, movie stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has gone on the market for $50 million.

The 11,000-square-foot, eight-bed, 10 bathroom house at 423 North Faring Road was priced at $4,439 per square foot by Lea Porter of Beverly Hills Estates and Zac Mostame of The Agency.

The house has not been on the market since 1992, when Porter sold it for $5 million to Seth Landsberg, an art collector and philanthropist. Landsberg is leaving to live in a smaller residence, Porter said.

Porter joined Beverly Hills Estates in September. The first time she sold the house, she worked at Fred Sands.

Also, 423 North Faring Road is available for rent at $125,000 per month.

Stanwyck and Taylor’s two-story house remains similar to the way it looked in the 1930s when the movie stars lived there, but the kitchen and the bathrooms are new, Porter said.

In terms of modern amenities, the grounds include a full-size tennis court, a pool, two guest houses, a maze garden and a six-car garage. The main house has a gym.

The Stanwyck home is located down the street from other Holmby Hills mansions in the same price range. For example, 312 North Faring Road was recently put on the market in January for $58 Million and sold for $50 million to English pop star Robbie Williams.

Another comp is 385 Copa De Oro Road, which is located a mile away from 423 North Faring. The Copa De Oro property is a 10,600-square-foot mansion on more than one acre of land which sold for $34.7 million in September. Down the street, Yvonne Niami, the ex-wife of developer Nile Niami, sold her 12,000-square-foot mansion for $27 million in August. It was initially listed for around $30 million.

Read more




