Ryan Seacrest’s $51M estate comes with Hollywood history

Joan Collins and Ellen De Generes lived at Cabrillo Drive address

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 08, 2022 06:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Ryan Seacrest, WEA's Kurt Rappaport and Ellen De Generes (Getty, WEA)
Ryan Seacrest, WEA’s Kurt Rappaport and Ellen De Generes (Getty, WEA)

Ryan Seacrest sold his Beverly Hills estate — a compound with connections to Hollywood celebrities Ellen De Generes and Joan Collins — for $51 million on Nov. 7.

Seacrest bought the compound at 1192 Cabrillo Drive for $36.5 million in 2012. The media personality, who currently spends most of his time in New York City, listed the estate for $85 million in 2020, but as time passed, the ask was whittled down. In February 2022, the price was almost $70 million. In May, the price was changed to $62 million. In September, the ask was cut again, this time to $59.5 million, according to listing sites.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented both the seller and the buyer in the sale. Rappaport did not reveal the identity of the buyer, due to a non-disclosure agreement.

While the market for luxury homes has declined in recent weeks, Rappaport said this sale is a confirmation of the vitality of the luxe market. “Great properties are always in demand,” he told The Real Deal. “There is little quality inventory available.”

The former Casa de Seacrest has a complex history. During De Generes’ residency, the comedian bought adjacent properties 1199 Cabrillo Drive and 1192 Cabrillo Drive, a house that comedian Jerry Seinfeld once rented. De Generes blended the properties into an estate which stretches to almost 3 acres.

Joan Collins lived on Cabrillo Drive when she starred on the popular 1980s TV show “Dynasty.” De Generes moved into the compound in 2007 and was married to Portia De Rossi on the estate in 2008.

A listing description said the main house is a one-story, 9,200-square-feet structure, with four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The compound features two guesthouses. It also has a separate gym, a pool with a poolhouse and an underground garage. The estate has views of Century City.

