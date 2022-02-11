Last summer, “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest axed eight figures off the asking price on his Beverly Hills estate. Now he’s lopped off nearly $5 million more.

The entertainer is now seeking around $70 million for the roughly 3-acre property at 1192 Cabrillo Dr.

He first listed the property in November 2020 for $85 million. Then in August 2021 he dropped the price to $74.5 million, a 12.4 percent reduction. Now he’s listing it for $69.95 million, a 17.7 percent discount from the original ask.

Seacrest could still walk away a winner — he paid a comparatively meager $36.5 million for the property in 2012.

Seacrest’s longtime real estate agent Kurt Rappaport has the listing, which calls it “one of Beverly Hills’ most private and secluded estates.”

The estate sits on a hillside over Coldwater Canyon with views of the Los Angeles cityscape and the Pacific Ocean.

The single-story main house dates from 1963 and was remodeled in 2009. It spans 8,628 square feet, with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, but there are also two guest homes on the property.

The rear of the home opens to a large covered patio space with the lawn and pool beyond. There is also a pool house with a separate gym, as well as an underground garage.

Even with the discount, Seacrest’s estate has one of the highest asks in Beverly Hills, which has no shortage of pricey listings and celebrity ties.

A handful recently exchanged hands. Apparel billionaire Michael Mente paid $45 million for a 15,000 square-foot mansion before it even hit the market.

A-list couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sold their old home in Beverly Hills’ Hidden Valley community for $10.4 million.