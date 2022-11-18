West Hollywood recently racked up a number of headlines for pricey condos, but a home property sale recently broke the neighborhood record for the highest-priced house sale.

A compound located at 948 North Orlando Avenue sold for about $17 million on Nov. 15. The compound is the site of four structures that comprise 9,500 square feet, which means the sale price works out to about $1,790 per square foot. It was initially listed in January for about $18 million.

Carl Gambino and Alyson Richards of Compass served as the listing agents for 948 North Orlando. A buyer was not identified. The seller was Morgan Brown, an actress who appeared in celebrity magazines in the past few years for her relationship with movie star Gerard Butler. She also runs a self-named design firm. The house at 948 North Orlando is listed on her firm’s website as one of its design projects.

The compound, located between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, is built on two lots which stretch out to a third of an acre. The listing includes amenities such as a gym, a hot tub, a gazebo and a skate ramp.

The sale takes place in a West Hollywood residential market known for high-end condos. Penthouse units at The Pendry Residences have sold as high as $22 million, with units on the market earlier this year between $4.6 million and $16 million. A pair of penthouses at 8899 Beverly Boulevard went on the market this summer and fall for $50 million each.

As for single-family homes, one sold recently in the same neighborhood as 948 North Orlando. The 2,700-square-foot home at 411 North La Jolla Avenue sold in June for $2.6 million. That works out to $959 per square foot.