Open Menu

WeHo compound breaks neighborhood record

Interior designer and actress Morgan Brown sells double lot between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 18, 2022 11:37 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Morgan Brown and 948 North Orlando Avenue (Getty, 948 North Orlando Avenue via Todd Goodman)
Morgan Brown and 948 North Orlando Avenue (Getty, 948 North Orlando Avenue via Todd Goodman)

West Hollywood recently racked up a number of headlines for pricey condos, but a home property sale recently broke the neighborhood record for the highest-priced house sale.

A compound located at 948 North Orlando Avenue sold for about $17 million on Nov. 15. The compound is the site of four structures that comprise 9,500 square feet, which means the sale price works out to about $1,790 per square foot. It was initially listed in January for about $18 million.

948 North Orlando Avenue (Todd Goodman)
948 North Orlando Avenue (Todd Goodman)

Carl Gambino and Alyson Richards of Compass served as the listing agents for 948 North Orlando. A buyer was not identified. The seller was Morgan Brown, an actress who appeared in celebrity magazines in the past few years for her relationship with movie star Gerard Butler. She also runs a self-named design firm. The house at 948 North Orlando is listed on her firm’s website as one of its design projects.

The compound, located between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, is built on two lots which stretch out to a third of an acre. The listing includes amenities such as a gym, a hot tub, a gazebo and a skate ramp.

The sale takes place in a West Hollywood residential market known for high-end condos. Penthouse units at The Pendry Residences have sold as high as $22 million, with units on the market earlier this year between $4.6 million and $16 million. A pair of penthouses at 8899 Beverly Boulevard went on the market this summer and fall for $50 million each.

As for single-family homes, one sold recently in the same neighborhood as 948 North Orlando. The 2,700-square-foot home at 411 North La Jolla Avenue sold in June for $2.6 million. That works out to $959 per square foot.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Architecture and DesignCelebrity Real EstateCompassWest Hollywood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Aaron Kirman (Aaron Kirman Group)
    Top agent Aaron Kirman leaving Compass to launch Christie’s-powered shop
    Top agent Aaron Kirman leaving Compass to launch Christie’s-powered shop
    From left: Lea Porter, Robert Taylor, and Barbara Stanwyck with 423 N Faring
    Holmby Hills house built by Golden Age star Barbara Stanwyck lists for $50M
    Holmby Hills house built by Golden Age star Barbara Stanwyck lists for $50M
    Ryan Seacrest, WEA's Kurt Rappaport and Ellen De Generes (Getty, WEA)
    Ryan Seacrest’s $51M estate comes with Hollywood history
    Ryan Seacrest’s $51M estate comes with Hollywood history
    Dr. Dre and 22616 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Zillow, Getty)
    Dr. Dre selling his Malibu beach estate with $20M asking price
    Dr. Dre selling his Malibu beach estate with $20M asking price
    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with 1317 Delresto Drive (Getty, Zillow)
    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott list 90210 mansion for $22M
    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott list 90210 mansion for $22M
    Dean McKillen and 8905 Devlin Pl (Compass, Getty)
    Spec mansion by developer Dean McKillen sells for $28M
    Spec mansion by developer Dean McKillen sells for $28M
    Muhammad Ali with 55 Fremont Place (Getty, Luxury Presence)
    Hancock Park estate where Muhammad Ali lived for sale
    Hancock Park estate where Muhammad Ali lived for sale
    From left: Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow, Tamas Batyi, and Sarah Rogers (Coldwell, Compass, Douglas Elliman, Getty)
    Movers: Sarah Rogers, Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow switch brokerage affiliations
    Movers: Sarah Rogers, Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow switch brokerage affiliations
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.