Developer and music band manager Irving Azoff has left his Holmby Hills mansion with a $25 million payout.

Azoff and his wife Shelli sold their 9,700-square-foot home at 10224 Charing Cross Road for $2,579 per square foot on Nov. 4, according to property records. The buyer was The Charing Trust, a group linked to entertainment industry business management group NKSFB.

Representatives for the buyer and seller did not return requests for comment. It wasn’t clear if the estate had been listed for an amount different from the closing price. Azoff bought the estate, located down the street from the Playboy Mansion, in 2013 for about $16 million.

According to a listing site description, the mansion has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, as well as a full gym. It is located on a 1.5-acre lot.

Comps listed by Redfin include 301 Copa De Oro, a 12,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion that sold in August for $27 million. Another comp is 1024 Ridgedale Drive, an 11,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion that sold in May for $31 million.

Azoff has been an important music industry figure since the 1970s when he represented bands such as The Eagles and REO Speedwagon. He made news in 2022 when his company Oak View Group announced plans to build a 25-acre entertainment district in Las Vegas. Construction on the $3 billion campus is scheduled to start in 2023. Oak View’s Las Vegas campus will include an 850,000-square-foot arena, a casino, a hotel and an amphitheater.