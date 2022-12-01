A Pacific Palisades estate at 525 Spoleto Drive, linked to television producer Ben Silverman of “The Office,” sold for $29.5 million, according to property records dated Nov. 17.

Silverman was the seller, but the identity of the buyer was unclear. The estate sold to 525 Spoleto Dr. LLC, a group which has a New York City mailing address.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer and the seller. Rappaport declined to comment on the deal.

The $29.5 million listing was based on two lots, 525 Spoleto Drive and 527 Spoleto Dive. 527 Spoleto originally included a house built in the mid-1960s but it was demolished a decade ago.

Listing sites described 525 Spoleto as a residence built in 2007 with five bedrooms and about seven bathrooms. The listing has about 7,200 square feet, and pencils out to $4,097 per square foot. The place was remodeled in 2010. It had a spread of about one-third of an acre.

A 2008 listing agent’s description of the space describes it as offering the look of a traditional East Coast estate with ocean views and a gym room.

Silverman is a former NBC executive who worked on “Ugly Betty” and “The Biggest Loser” as well as “The Office.”

As for comps, a neighboring house, 550 Spoleto Drive, sold for $14.3 million in May, according to the Redfin listing site.This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home stretches to about 3,000 square feet. Another neighbor, 538 Spoleto Drive, sold in December 2021 for about $17.5 million. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms with about 11,000 square feet. The price-per-square-foot pencils out to $1,642.