Sugar Ray Leonard starts another round with $45M listing

Boxing legend relists Pacific Palisades mansion he’s tried to sell twice before

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 19, 2022 11:34 AM
By Andrew Asch
Sugar Ray Leonard and 1550 Amalfi Drive in Pacific Palisades (Anthony Barcelo, Getty)
Sugar Ray Leonard and 1550 Amalfi Drive in Pacific Palisades (Anthony Barcelo, Getty)

Sugar Ray Leonard is going for an extra round with a Pacific Palisades estate.

Leonard, an Olympic gold medalist and champion in five different boxing weight divisions, relisted his mansion at 1550 Amalfi Drive in the exclusive Riviera enclave.

The 17,000-square-foot mansion on more than an acre of land was listed for $45 million, or $2,683 per square foot.

The current ask is a slight drop from the last time it was listed at $46.5 million in June 2021. The mansion was briefly listed in 2019 for $52 million.

1550 Amalfi Drive in Pacific Palisades (Anthony Barcelo)
1550 Amalfi Drive in Pacific Palisades (Anthony Barcelo)

The champ’s 2022 listing is represented by a Compass team of Aaron Kirman, Kirby Gillon, Bryce Lowe and Daniel Milstein. In 2021, the luxe real estate stars Jade Mills and Tomer Fridman held the listing.

The housing market has cooled off considerably since the go-go days of 2021, but waiting more than a year to relist the house probably won’t hurt the champ’s chances, said Anthony Marguleas, founder of Amalfi Estates which has a focus on Pacific Palisades. He is familiar with the property, but he is not working with the current listing.

“It’s almost impossible to time the market,” Marguleas said of waiting for the best time to list a house. “There’s also a finite buyers pool for homes at that price point, and very few estate-size 1.7 acres — almost all flat — lots like this in the Riviera. While it always seems there are so many billionaires, one may buy the house on a whim. They might want to buy a West Coast home or a place for one of their kids.”

Inspired by Florentine architectural style, the listing, called The Leonard Estate, was designed by architect Richard Landry, who made a career out of designing mansions in the Los Angeles area. The grounds include a pool, a cabana, a tennis court, a putting green and a guest house.

Read more




