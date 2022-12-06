The priciest listing in Hidden Hills — a gated municipality at the end of the San Fernando Valley popular with celebrities such as the Kardashian family — has gone into contract.

The home at 5521 Paradise Valley Road, a 14,700-square-foot mansion built on more than 7 acres, went into escrow on Dec. 3. The listing price was $27.5 million, or $1,874 per square foot.

Marc Shevin and Hanna Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway have served as the listing agents since Sept. 2. Marc Shevin declined to comment on the escrow. Tomer Fridman of Compass formerly served as listing agent for 5521 Paradise Valley Road.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house was built in 2018 and sold in June 2019 for $22.2 million to Michael Maggi, founder of hedge fund Goldfinch Capital and his wife Erin, an interior decorator. Maggi is the seller of the Paradise Valley Road custom home.

The house was designed by architect George De La Nuez of Rocha Nuez Associates in a contemporary farmhouse style. The grounds include a 65-foot infinity pool, a tennis court, a sand volleyball court, two par-3 golf holes, two fire pits and a barn.

The priciest house in Hidden Hills is located five miles from 25354 Prado De La Felicidad, which is the priciest house in Calabasas, another town favored by Southern California’s rich and famous. The Prado De La Felicidad property traded for $30 million in August 2021. It was listed by Tomer Fridman, Branden Williams and Rayni Williams. The buyer was Justyn Howard, who co-founded social media management firm Sprout Social. The buyer’s agent was Damon Skelton of Compass.