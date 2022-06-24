LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford flips Hidden Hills home for $21M

It took six weeks for newly recruited Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to buy a 15,000 square-foot estate in Hidden Hills. A little more than a year and a Super Bowl win later, he flipped it for $21 million, netting $1.4 million.

Stafford sold the six-bedroom, nine-bath home at 24200 Hidden Ridge Rd. in the gated San Fernando Valley celebrity enclave to an unidentified buyer for $21 million in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported. He and his wife, Kelly, bought the brand new estate last May for $19.6 million.

They’ve apparently kept the two side-by-side ranch houses in Hidden Hills they bought in April from music superstar Aubrey “Drake” Graham for $11 million, paying $3.6 million over the asking price

The 34-year-old quarterback unloaded the large mansion perched atop a 2-acre knoll, where nearby neighbors include his coach Sean McVay and teammate Aaron Donald, and Kylie Jenner across the street.

The modernist-meets-farmhouse manse, designed by 64 North, was developed last year on speculation by EGC Real Estate Group, based in Hidden Hills. EGC paid $3.5 million for the 2.7-acre property in 2018.

The two-story house, dubbed Ridge 10, features what looks like gabled, shingle-covered sheds, capped by soaring windows. It’s got another 3,000 square feet of covered patio and garage space.

It has a commercial quality theater, large gym, massage room with steam shower, plus two wine rooms with separate storage temperature for reds and whites.

The home has a guest house, swimming pool and a six-car garage with lifts to store up to a dozen vehicles.

Hidden Hills is a guard-gated community popular with celebrities.

In May, reality TV star Kim Kim Kardashian paid $800,000 over the asking price to buy the home next to the mansion she once shared with ex-husband Kanye West.

[Dirt.com] – Dana Bartholomew