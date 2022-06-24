Open Menu

LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford flips Hidden Hills home for $21M

Paid $19.6M for the newly built 15K sf estate last year

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 24, 2022 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and 24200 Hidden Ridge Road (Getty, EGC Real Estate Group)
LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and 24200 Hidden Ridge Road (Getty, EGC Real Estate Group)

It took six weeks for newly recruited Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to buy a 15,000 square-foot estate in Hidden Hills. A little more than a year and a Super Bowl win later, he flipped it for $21 million, netting $1.4 million.

Stafford sold the six-bedroom, nine-bath home at 24200 Hidden Ridge Rd. in the gated San Fernando Valley celebrity enclave to an unidentified buyer for $21 million in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported. He and his wife, Kelly, bought the brand new estate last May for $19.6 million.

They’ve apparently kept the two side-by-side ranch houses in Hidden Hills they bought in April from music superstar Aubrey “Drake” Graham for $11 million, paying $3.6 million over the asking price

The 34-year-old quarterback unloaded the large mansion perched atop a 2-acre knoll, where nearby neighbors include his coach Sean McVay and teammate Aaron Donald, and Kylie Jenner across the street.

The modernist-meets-farmhouse manse, designed by 64 North, was developed last year on speculation by EGC Real Estate Group, based in Hidden Hills. EGC paid $3.5 million for the 2.7-acre property in 2018.

The two-story house, dubbed Ridge 10, features what looks like gabled, shingle-covered sheds, capped by soaring windows. It’s got another 3,000 square feet of covered patio and garage space.

It has a commercial quality theater, large gym, massage room with steam shower, plus two wine rooms with separate storage temperature for reds and whites.

The home has a guest house, swimming pool and a six-car garage with lifts to store up to a dozen vehicles.

Hidden Hills is a guard-gated community popular with celebrities.

In May, reality TV star Kim Kim Kardashian paid $800,000 over the asking price to buy the home next to the mansion she once shared with ex-husband Kanye West.

[Dirt.com] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateEGC Real Estate GroupHidden Hillsluxury real estateMatthew Staffordresidential real estateSan Fernando Valley

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Frome left: Mauricio Umanksy, Kyle Richards, and Umanksy's daughters with Beverly Hills (Getty, iStock)
    Luxe broker Mauricio Umansky to join daughters on Netflix series
    Luxe broker Mauricio Umansky to join daughters on Netflix series
    A photo illustration of the planned Vermont Lofts project at 966 South Vermont Avenue (SO.LA, Inc., iStock)
    Goodbye Dragon, hello housing: Yet another apartment complex planned for Koreatown
    Goodbye Dragon, hello housing: Yet another apartment complex planned for Koreatown
    Citrus Commons project at 14130 Riverside Drive (Johnson Fain)
    Apartments to rise around former Sunkist HQ in Sherman Oaks
    Apartments to rise around former Sunkist HQ in Sherman Oaks
    Uncommon Developers' Ryan Hekmat and Jason Larian with rendering of project at 1017-1027 N. Berendo Street (LinkedIn, Works Progress Architecture)
    Developer aims to raze three homes for 69 apartments in East Hollywood
    Developer aims to raze three homes for 69 apartments in East Hollywood
    Shaheen Sadeghi with RTHM Long Beach (Shaheen Sadeghi, Brandywine Homes)
    Retail visionary Shaheen Sadeghi sees resi in his future
    Retail visionary Shaheen Sadeghi sees resi in his future
    Bernard Arnault and Trousdale Estates home (The Asahi Shimbun, Bing, Getty Images)
    French billionaire Bernard Arnault flips Beverly Hills mansion to himself
    French billionaire Bernard Arnault flips Beverly Hills mansion to himself
    Richard Landry and the Brentwood home (Manolo Langis, Landry Design Group)
    Starchitect Richard Landry’s home fetches record price in Brentwood neighborhood
    Starchitect Richard Landry’s home fetches record price in Brentwood neighborhood
    Baldwin & Sons' Al Baldwin, Shawn Baldwin, Steve Baldwin, and Ron Baldwin with rendering of Portola Center South (Baldwin & Sons, AVRP)
    Baldwin & Sons fined $6.6M for stormwater runoff from South OC housing project
    Baldwin & Sons fined $6.6M for stormwater runoff from South OC housing project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.