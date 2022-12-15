Sale pending for Russell Westbrook’s Brentwood Park home

A sale is pending for 400 North Bristol Avenue, a Brentwood house owned by L.A. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, according to real estate listing sites.

The last asking price was about $27 million, or $2,011 per square foot, for the home, which spans about 13,000 square feet. The mansion is located in the exclusive Brentwood Park enclave.

The NBA star listed the mansion in September for about $30 million. The price was lowered to $27 million in November. Westbrook purchased the home in 2018 for about $20 million.

The home was listed by Bjorn Farrugia of Carolwood and Donnell Beverly Jr. at Berkshire Hathaway. At press time, there was no information about the buyer.

The property’s amenities include a movie theater, a gym and a walk-in wine room, and grounds surrounded by mature hedges and guarded by a security gate.

Westbrook purchased the Bristol Avenue home shortly after it was built in 2017. In October 2022, he purchased a $37 million home located a couple of miles away, and across the street from teammate LeBron James. The deal took place during a turbulent time for Westbrook; during the basketball season, rumors of his possible trade from the Lakers were surging in the sports press.

Zillow compared 400 North Bristol Avenue to 735 North Bonehill Road, located two miles away from the former Westbrook residence. The 8,500-square-foot home at 735 North Bonehill was listed in November 2021 for about $24 million, and was reduced to $22 million in January 2022, or $2,588 per square foot.