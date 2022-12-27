Beach City Capital to start work on Mar Vista apartments

Beach City Capital recently broke ground in the Mar Vista neighborhood on a four-story, 27-unit market rate apartment building.

The project is located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue, according to Urbanize Los Angeles, which reported that the project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

Architecture firm Mul-Mac , which has offices in El Segundo and Newport Beach, will design the project which is situated between Washington Boulevard and the Santa Monica 10 Freeway.

The Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles is the site of a handful of recent infill development projects.

One project is located across the street at 12735-12737 Mitchell Avenue. It’s a building which will offer 15 apartments, three of which will be set aside for low income households, according to another Urbanize story. Breakform Design will serve as the architect for the project.

A mixed-use project previously reported by The Real Deal has been proposed for a site located a five-minute walk away from 12763 Mitchell Avenue. Located at 12701 Washington Place, this proposed project calls for the construction of a five-story building, which will offer 34 rental apartments to be built over a 2,500-square-feet of ground floor commercial space and a two-level garage.

Another area project, located just across the Culver City border, is 12727 West Washington Boulevard. Urbanize reported that Vancouver, B.C.-headquartered Bastion Development proposed a project which would include 144 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and 19,100 square feet of ground-level commercial space.

— Andrew Asch