Open Menu

“BlacKkKlansman” producer revealed as buyer of $91M Malibu estate

Edward Hamm bought the 17K sf Paradise Cove estate, which initially asked $125M

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 06, 2023 01:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Edward H. Hamm Jr. and 28060 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu (Daniel Tacconelli/Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)
Edward H. Hamm Jr. and 28060 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu (Daniel Tacconelli/Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)

The buyer of a $91 million manse in Malibu last month has been hamming it up in Paradise Cove.

Edward Hamm Jr., a movie producer and heir to the Hamm’s Beer fortune, was revealed as the buyer of the 17,000-square-foot mansion at 28060 Sea Lane Drive, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The sellers of the 6.7-acre blufftop spread were British-born video game mogul Jonathan Burton and his ex-wife Helen Musk, who first listed the property in February for $125 million, before slicing $15 million off the asking price. They bought the estate in 2012 for $36.5 million. The Dec. 21 deal was among the priciest home sales in the U.S. last year.

The eight-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion, built in 1975, underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation during the couple’s ownership.

The Burtons, in collaboration with architect Doug Burdge, removed walls to open up rooms and added walls of glass and large windows for wider views of the Pacific Ocean.

The Spanish Colonial-style mansion overlooking the beach at Paradise Cove has more than 300 feet of ocean frontage. The two-story home has a two-bedroom guesthouse, with views from Palos Verdes to Point Dume and Catalina Island.

The main house, clad in stucco and topped with a terracotta roof, contains a two-story high foyer that flows to a fireside living room with French doors leading outside. It has a gourmet kitchen, a rotunda-style breakfast room, a movie theater and a gym.

Outside, there’s a tennis court, miniature golf course, an infinity-edge pool and a path leading down to the beach.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency and Lisa Laughlin of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Paul Lester and Aileen Comora of the Agency represented Hamm.

Hamm produced “Get Out,” the 2017 psychological horror hit directed by Jordan Peele, and “BlacKkKlansman,” the 2018 Spike Lee crime thriller.

Hamm’s Beer was first brewed in Minnesota in 1865 by German immigrant Theodore Hamm and soon became a household name thanks in part to its mascot, the Hamm bear, according to Hamm’s website. Hamm’s Beer is now owned by the beverage conglomerate Molson Coors.

The deal follows a series of record sales along the Malibu coast.

In October, media billionaire Byron Allen paid $100 million for a 10,700-square-foot cliffside compound at 27628 Pacific Coast Highway in Paradise Cove.

In September, reality TV billionaire star Kim Kardashian paid $70.4 million for a nearby property formerly owned by model Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

In April, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner listed his 25,000-square-foot Malibu estate for $225 million – which could set a California sales price record.

Since October 2021, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, have bought three separate Malibu homes for a combined $255.5 million.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Edward HammJonathan Burtonluxury real estateMalibuParadise Cove

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nassef Sawiris and 440 Trousdale Place in Beverley Hills (Google Maps, Getty)
    Egyptian billionaire ID’d as buyer of $24M home in Trousdale Estates
    Egyptian billionaire ID’d as buyer of $24M home in Trousdale Estates
    Fashion Nova’s Richard Saghian with 22446 Pacific Coast Hwy
    Fashion Nova owner buys Billionaire’s Beach home for $40M
    Fashion Nova owner buys Billionaire’s Beach home for $40M
    A photo illustration of Leonardo DiCaprio along with a street view of the property at 9032 Thrasher Avenue in Hollywood Hills (Getty, Google Maps)
    Leonardo DiCaprio buys out his Hollywood Hills neighbor for $11M
    Leonardo DiCaprio buys out his Hollywood Hills neighbor for $11M
    Clockwise from left: Nile Niami with The One, Drake with 9904 Kip Drive, and Kim Kardashian with 33128 Pacific Coast Highway (Illustration by The Real Deal)
    LA’s ultra luxury homes came with big price tags in 2022
    LA’s ultra luxury homes came with big price tags in 2022
    Billy Jack Carter (Images courtesy of Hilton & Hyland)
    Billy Jack Carter rejoins luxe agency Hilton & Hyland
    Billy Jack Carter rejoins luxe agency Hilton & Hyland
    28060 Sea Lane Drive in Malibu (Redfin, Twitter/@JonTt)
    Video game pioneer sells beachfront Malibu estate for $91M
    Video game pioneer sells beachfront Malibu estate for $91M
    Dean Martin and Guilford Glazer with 601 Mountain Drive (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, Zillow)
    Once listed for $75M, The Glazer Estate trades for $40M
    Once listed for $75M, The Glazer Estate trades for $40M
    Patterson Custom Home's Andrew Patterson with 2209 Bayside Drive
    Harbor home in Newport Beach sells for $23M
    Harbor home in Newport Beach sells for $23M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.