The buyer of a $91 million manse in Malibu last month has been hamming it up in Paradise Cove.

Edward Hamm Jr., a movie producer and heir to the Hamm’s Beer fortune, was revealed as the buyer of the 17,000-square-foot mansion at 28060 Sea Lane Drive, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The sellers of the 6.7-acre blufftop spread were British-born video game mogul Jonathan Burton and his ex-wife Helen Musk, who first listed the property in February for $125 million, before slicing $15 million off the asking price. They bought the estate in 2012 for $36.5 million. The Dec. 21 deal was among the priciest home sales in the U.S. last year.

The eight-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion, built in 1975, underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation during the couple’s ownership.

The Burtons, in collaboration with architect Doug Burdge, removed walls to open up rooms and added walls of glass and large windows for wider views of the Pacific Ocean.

The Spanish Colonial-style mansion overlooking the beach at Paradise Cove has more than 300 feet of ocean frontage. The two-story home has a two-bedroom guesthouse, with views from Palos Verdes to Point Dume and Catalina Island.

The main house, clad in stucco and topped with a terracotta roof, contains a two-story high foyer that flows to a fireside living room with French doors leading outside. It has a gourmet kitchen, a rotunda-style breakfast room, a movie theater and a gym.

Outside, there’s a tennis court, miniature golf course, an infinity-edge pool and a path leading down to the beach.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency and Lisa Laughlin of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Paul Lester and Aileen Comora of the Agency represented Hamm.

Hamm produced “Get Out,” the 2017 psychological horror hit directed by Jordan Peele, and “BlacKkKlansman,” the 2018 Spike Lee crime thriller.

Hamm’s Beer was first brewed in Minnesota in 1865 by German immigrant Theodore Hamm and soon became a household name thanks in part to its mascot, the Hamm bear, according to Hamm’s website. Hamm’s Beer is now owned by the beverage conglomerate Molson Coors.

The deal follows a series of record sales along the Malibu coast.

In October, media billionaire Byron Allen paid $100 million for a 10,700-square-foot cliffside compound at 27628 Pacific Coast Highway in Paradise Cove.

In September, reality TV billionaire star Kim Kardashian paid $70.4 million for a nearby property formerly owned by model Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

In April, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner listed his 25,000-square-foot Malibu estate for $225 million – which could set a California sales price record.

Since October 2021, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, have bought three separate Malibu homes for a combined $255.5 million.

