Dean Factor, a great-grandson of Hollywood cosmetics mogul Max Factor, has placed his home for sale with an asking price of $40 million.

The main house and a detached guest house at at 23816 Malibu Road comprise six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The estate pencils out to $9,800 per-square foot, with space summing to 4,100 square feet of home. The listing includes 46 feet of beach frontage, according to media reports. The 0.3-acre grounds include mature trees, a barbecue island and bar and an outdoor shower.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass holds the listing. The house was listed for rent for more than a year; it’s also available for lease at $100,000 per month.

Factor distinguished himself as a photographer and made a splash by opening Smashbox Studios in 1990 with his brother Davis. The Culver City-headquartered studio was a hub for runway shows for LA Fashion Week events between 2003 and 2008.

Dean Factor and his wife Shannon bought 23816 Malibu Road for $15.3 million in 2010.

A neighboring house, 23754 Malibu Road, has been on the market since August. The 3,900-square-foot home was listed for $34.5 million, or $8.900 per square foot. It is represented by Susan Monus of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Another neighbor, 23826 Malibu Road, was also listed for $40 million. The 4,500 square foot house is represented by Cortazzo.

Other pricey Malibu homes to go to market in the first week of 2023 include 24186 Case Court. It’s a $70 million 10,500-square-foot mansion located on the bluffs above Malibu Colony, listed by Sandro Dazzan of The Agency.

While the Los Angeles area market, along with the state, has experienced dips in pricing, exclusive homes — especially those with beach frontage — should continue to command a high price, said Cooper Mount, a Carolwood agent with an expertise in Malibu.

“Anything with an A+ location is going to get a great number,” Mount said. “Also, there’s not a lot of inventory out there.”