Pacific Palisades mansion sells for $1M below previous price

Once listed for $37.5 million, a 3,600-square-foot Pacific Palisades house with a bomb shelter that was converted into a wine cellar recently sold for $24.5 million.

On the market since July, the listing at 14180 Rustic Lane went through about three price cuts until it sold on Jan. 5. Including all the structures on the property with a total of 10,000 square feet, the final price amounted to around $2,450 per square foot.

Tracy Tutor of Douglas Elliman and Santiago Arana of The Agency represented the seller Rita DeLeone. In 2021, she bought the home with an unnamed, wealthy person, for $25.5 million, according to property documents and a Mansion Global article published in July, when the listing was put on the market. That means the recent sale was $1 million less than the price two years ago.

Based on more than one acre of land, the house bears the alternate address of 14180 West Sunset Boulevard and the name Valley Farm. A Wall Street Journal story, published when the property listed during the summer, said the house had a Cold War-era bomb shelter that was redeveloped into a 1,000-bottle “wine cave.”

The current buyer was a limited liability company named Birdsong Central LLC. It was represented by Barbara Adler of Coldwell Banker Realty and Holly Messer of eXp Realty.

Located by the Riviera Country Club, the listing’s structures, which include a main house and a guest house, offer around eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The estate’s grounds include a pool, a bocce ball court, fruit orchards, as well as a grove of olive trees.

The Redfin listing site compared the property to 1172 Napoli Drive, located about one mile away. That house was once owned by actor Ben Affleck. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion spans more than 13,500 square feet. It sold in September for $28.5 million, or about $2,000 per square foot. The house’s listing price was about $30 million, or $2,230 per square foot.