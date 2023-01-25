Open Menu

Oaktree Capital co-founder sells Holmby Hills mansion

Billionaire Howard Marks trades property for nearly $30M

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 25, 2023 02:40 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Oaktree Capital's Howard Marks and 219 South Mapleton Drive in Holmby Hills (Getty, Oaktree Capital, Hilton & Hyland)
Oaktree Capital’s Howard Marks and 219 South Mapleton Drive in Holmby Hills (Getty, Oaktree Capital, Hilton & Hyland)

Billionaire Oaktree Capital co-founder Howard Marks has left Mapleton Drive in Holmby Hills, the same street where the sprawling Playboy Mansion is located.

Marks, estimated by Forbes to have a net worth of $2.2 billion, sold 219 South Mapleton Drive for almost $30 million. The sale of the 11,500-square-foot mansion pencils out to $2,913 per square foot, and was recorded on Jan. 12, according to the Realtor.com listing site. The buyer was a group called Ballabustin LLC.

Marks had purchased the mansion in 2020 for $26 million, or $2,280 per square foot. Kristen Tutor of Douglas Elliman represented a seller in this listing’s 2020 deal, according to a Los Angeles Times article. No information was available about agents involved with the recent deal.

Kristin Tutor, sister of actress and real estate agent Tracy Tutor, was a former owner of the nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom house at 219 South Mapleton, which was originally built in 1937. Kristin Tutor redesigned the mansion and had initially listed it for around $39 million in January 2020. The grounds of the mansion include a two-bedroom guesthouse, a two-bedroom studio, a swimming pool and a spa.

Marks’ former Holmby Hills digs had some pricey neighbors. One was 133 South Mapleton Drive, a nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion which is currently listed for $65 million. Eva Chow and ex-husband Michael Chow, who founded the Mister Chow restaurant chain, designed their Holmby Hills mansion to look like the Reina Sofia museum in Spain. It has been listed at $65 million since 2020. It was initially listed for $78 million in 2018.

Another neighbor is 111 South Mapleton. Listed for $39 million, the home was designed by 20th-century architect Paul Williams.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Douglas EllimanHolmby Hillsluxury real estatemovers and shakers

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    14180 Rustic Lane, Pacific Palisades
    Pacific Palisades mansion sells for $1M below previous price
    Pacific Palisades mansion sells for $1M below previous price
    Hilton & Hyland’s David Kramer, Lori Hyland, Billy Jack Carter
    Hilton & Hyland taps David Kramer as president
    Hilton & Hyland taps David Kramer as president
    Tal and Oren Alexander, Tyrone McKillen
    Alexanders tap top Compass agent for LA expansion
    Alexanders tap top Compass agent for LA expansion
    From left: Bob Rubenstein, Desiree Walker, Brent Watson, Morgan Trent, Susan and Drew Gitlin, Marco Salari, and Michelle Montany
    Movers: Former Italian basketball star named partner, the Gitlins move to Coldwell Banker
    Movers: Former Italian basketball star named partner, the Gitlins move to Coldwell Banker
    Aaron Spelling with Spelling Manor (Getty, Atwater Village Newbie CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
    Spelling Manor cuts ask to $155M
    Spelling Manor cuts ask to $155M
    Ellen Bronfman Hauptman, Andrew Hauptman and 8905 Devlin Place, Los Angeles (The Charles Bronfman Prize, Luxury House, Getty)
    Seagram heir revealed as buyer of $28M Hollywood Hills home
    Seagram heir revealed as buyer of $28M Hollywood Hills home
    Michael B. Jordan and 4565 Encino Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)
    Michael B. Jordan lists Encino mansion for $13M
    Michael B. Jordan lists Encino mansion for $13M
    Rendering of 8899 Beverly (8899 Beverly, Getty)
    Six condo sales add up to $53M at 8899 Beverly
    Six condo sales add up to $53M at 8899 Beverly
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.