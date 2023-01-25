Billionaire Oaktree Capital co-founder Howard Marks has left Mapleton Drive in Holmby Hills, the same street where the sprawling Playboy Mansion is located.

Marks, estimated by Forbes to have a net worth of $2.2 billion, sold 219 South Mapleton Drive for almost $30 million. The sale of the 11,500-square-foot mansion pencils out to $2,913 per square foot, and was recorded on Jan. 12, according to the Realtor.com listing site. The buyer was a group called Ballabustin LLC.

Marks had purchased the mansion in 2020 for $26 million, or $2,280 per square foot. Kristen Tutor of Douglas Elliman represented a seller in this listing’s 2020 deal, according to a Los Angeles Times article. No information was available about agents involved with the recent deal.

Kristin Tutor, sister of actress and real estate agent Tracy Tutor, was a former owner of the nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom house at 219 South Mapleton, which was originally built in 1937. Kristin Tutor redesigned the mansion and had initially listed it for around $39 million in January 2020. The grounds of the mansion include a two-bedroom guesthouse, a two-bedroom studio, a swimming pool and a spa.

Marks’ former Holmby Hills digs had some pricey neighbors. One was 133 South Mapleton Drive, a nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion which is currently listed for $65 million. Eva Chow and ex-husband Michael Chow, who founded the Mister Chow restaurant chain, designed their Holmby Hills mansion to look like the Reina Sofia museum in Spain. It has been listed at $65 million since 2020. It was initially listed for $78 million in 2018.

Another neighbor is 111 South Mapleton. Listed for $39 million, the home was designed by 20th-century architect Paul Williams.