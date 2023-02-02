Open Menu

Star DJ Zedd’s Benedict Canyon estate sells for $18M

Grammy-winning producer bought 3-acre property for $16M in 2016

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
By Andrew Asch
DJ Zedd and 3000 Benedict Canyon Dr.
DJ Zedd and 3000 Benedict Canyon Dr. (Getty, Google Maps)

After a couple of price reductions and about 18 months off and on the market, Grammy Award-winning record producer DJ Zedd sold his Benedict Canyon estate for more than $18 million, according to listing agents David Kramer and Andrew Buss of Hilton & Hyland.

Pamela Lumpkin of Compass represented the buyer, who was not identified.

The deal closed Jan. 30 for the more than 9,200-square-foot home, which penciled out to $2,005 per square foot.

Zedd, born Anton Zaslavski, bought the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house on 3.2 acres for $16 million in 2016. In 2021, he listed the property in the exclusive Beverly Hills Post Office enclave at 3000 Benedict Road for about $27 million.

The deal takes place during a market decline which has dragged down the luxury sector. A recent Douglas Elliman report noted that 50 luxury homes sold in the Los Angeles market during the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 51 percent drop from the fourth quarter of 2021, when 104 luxury homes sold.

Zedd’s former home offers architectural touches such as a glass staircase. There’s also a living room with full-length glass windows, with views of the nearby canyons and the city of Los Angeles. The place also includes a cinema room and a chef’s kitchen.

The home’s grounds include hillside gardens, fruit trees, a gym and an infinity pool.

The Redfin listing site compared 3000 Benedict Road to neighboring homes such as 13870 Mulholland Drive, an 11,000-square-foot property that sold for $10 million in December 2022.

Zedd is one of the world’s wealthiest DJs. Media reports estimate that he is worth $45 million. He remixes music from famous artists such as Lady Gaga, and has released hit albums of music he composed and performed at big concerts.

Read more




