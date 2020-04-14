Open Menu
Basketball coach Rick Pitino sells Indian Creek waterfront mansion

Pitino is head coach for Iona College and Greece’s senior national team

Apr.April 14, 2020 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Rick Pitino and 38 Indian Creek Island Road (Credit: Luxhunters, Panagiotis Moschandreou/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)

Basketball coach Rick Pitino sold his Indian Creek waterfront mansion for $17 million.

Pitino, head coach for Iona College and for Greece’s senior national team, sold the eight-bedroom, 9,700-square-foot estate at 38 Indian Creek Island Road last week, according to Realtor.com and property records. Pitino, who has coached several teams — including the New York Knicks — was fired from the University of Louisville in 2017 for his alleged ties to a national college basketball recruiting scandal.

He listed his mansion that year for just under $24 million, but it’s been on and off the market since 2016. Most recently, it was asking $21.5 million with Ralph Arias of One Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property was “reduced for a quick sale,” according to the listing. It features 10 full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, an elevator, home office, gym, resort-style pool, a dock with lifts and a four-car garage.

Records show Pitino and his wife Joanne paid $5.4 million for the 1.23-acre property in 1999. It was recently rebuilt and remodeled.

The sale closed last Wednesday, and is one of the most expensive homes to sell in Miami-Dade during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, former Univision executive Ray Rodriguez sold his Gables Estates home for $30 million.

Indian Creek, which has about 40 properties, is home to some of the wealthiest people in the U.S., including activist investor Carl Icahn, car dealership mogul Norman Braman, and developers and siblings Jackie and Jeffrey Soffer.

In February 2019, the waterfront mansion at 3 Indian Creek Island Road sold for $49.9 million, setting a new record for single-family home sales in Miami-Dade County.

