Brown Harris Stevens Miami launches sports and entertainment division

Brown Harris Stevens Miami launched a sports and entertainment division led by Seth Cohen, a professional sports agent.

Cohen’s SAC Sports Family, a sports management and marketing firm, represents basketball players including Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns; Desmond Bane, a top shooter entering the 2020 NBA draft and Texas Christian University’s all time winningest player; and Isaiah Todd, one of the nation’s top-ranked high school players and projected No. 1 power forward for the 2021 NBA draft.

The Miami arm of the New York brokerage, led by President Phil Gutman, planned to unveil the new division following Super Bowl LIV in February, but put those plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The brokerage is looking to attract athletes, celebrities, and wealth managers in the market for South Florida homes. Cities such as Miami Beach and Palm Beach have seen an increase in activity in the ultra high-end in recent months.

Other brokerages, including Compass and Douglas Elliman, have sports and entertainment divisions to cater to celebrities, athletes and other high-profile clients, but Gutman said Brown Harris Stevens Miami’s is the only one to be led by a sports agent.

Cohen will lead a small group of agents who have worked with athletes in the past, Gutman said. He will be based in the brokerage’s Miami Beach office.

Cohen got his real estate license in 2018 and joined Brown Harris Stevens in February, state records show.

Earlier this year, a Brown Harris Stevens Miami agent brokered the $2 million sale of former Miami Heat player Chris “Birdman” Andersen’s Pinecrest home.

The brokerage has also represented former Heat players Justise Winslow and Dion Waiters, as well as celebrities such as Timbaland and Calvin Klein, according to a release.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]