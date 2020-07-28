Open Menu

Brown Harris Stevens Miami launches sports and entertainment division

Small group of agents will work under Cohen

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 28, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Seth Cohen and Phil Gutman

Seth Cohen and Phil Gutman

Brown Harris Stevens Miami launched a sports and entertainment division led by Seth Cohen, a professional sports agent.

Cohen’s SAC Sports Family, a sports management and marketing firm, represents basketball players including Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns; Desmond Bane, a top shooter entering the 2020 NBA draft and Texas Christian University’s all time winningest player; and Isaiah Todd, one of the nation’s top-ranked high school players and projected No. 1 power forward for the 2021 NBA draft.

The Miami arm of the New York brokerage, led by President Phil Gutman, planned to unveil the new division following Super Bowl LIV in February, but put those plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The brokerage is looking to attract athletes, celebrities, and wealth managers in the market for South Florida homes. Cities such as Miami Beach and Palm Beach have seen an increase in activity in the ultra high-end in recent months.

Other brokerages, including Compass and Douglas Elliman, have sports and entertainment divisions to cater to celebrities, athletes and other high-profile clients, but Gutman said Brown Harris Stevens Miami’s is the only one to be led by a sports agent.

Cohen will lead a small group of agents who have worked with athletes in the past, Gutman said. He will be based in the brokerage’s Miami Beach office.

Cohen got his real estate license in 2018 and joined Brown Harris Stevens in February, state records show.

Earlier this year, a Brown Harris Stevens Miami agent brokered the $2 million sale of former Miami Heat player Chris “Birdman” Andersen’s Pinecrest home.

The brokerage has also represented former Heat players Justise Winslow and Dion Waiters, as well as celebrities such as Timbaland and Calvin Klein, according to a release.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
brokeragesbrown harris stevensCelebrity Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Brian Kingston, Irving Padron and Merrick Park

Brookfield sues to evict Irving Padron’s Submarket Realty from Merrick Park

Brookfield sues to evict Irving Padron’s Submarket Realty from Merrick Park
Jay Parker and Mike Sales, with 801 Brickell Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

TIAA sues Douglas Elliman over allegedly unpaid rent at Brickell high-rise

TIAA sues Douglas Elliman over allegedly unpaid rent at Brickell high-rise
Bon Jovi and 1075 North Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Realtor)

Bon Jovi pays $43M for oceanfront Palm Beach estate

Bon Jovi pays $43M for oceanfront Palm Beach estate
Jon Bon Jovi and 230 North Ocean Boulevard (Credit: RE/MAX and Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jon Bon Jovi sells oceanfront Palm Beach house

Jon Bon Jovi sells oceanfront Palm Beach house
Chad Carroll

Top-selling Douglas Elliman agent Chad Carroll joins Compass along with his team

Top-selling Douglas Elliman agent Chad Carroll joins Compass along with his team
Ericka Witkowski

Former Cushman & Wakefield broker launches her own firm

Former Cushman & Wakefield broker launches her own firm
From left: Magnus Jennemyr, Timo Khammash, and Irving Padron

Engel & Völkers cuts ties with managing broker, expands to Coconut Grove

Engel & Völkers cuts ties with managing broker, expands to Coconut Grove
Jarred Kessler and Mike Pappas

Keyes partners with EasyKnock to offer sale-leaseback program

Keyes partners with EasyKnock to offer sale-leaseback program
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.