Facelift coming: Plastic surgeon pays $30M for waterfront Indian Creek lot

Julio Iglesias sold the property, which is near Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s site

Dec.December 16, 2020 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Dr. Aaron Rollins, Julio Iglesias, 7 Indian Creek Island Road (Getty, Realtor)

Singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias sold a second waterfront lot on exclusive Indian Creek Island for $30 million, this time to the founder of Elite Body Sculpture, The Real Deal has learned.

Dr. Aaron Rollins, founder and CEO of the Beverly Hills-based medical practice, is the buyer of 7 Indian Creek Island Road, which sold at the end of November for $30 million, according to sources. Elite Body Sculpture specializes in body sculpting and laser liposuction procedures.

Healthcare private equity firm Vesey Street Capital Partners invested in based Elite Body Sculpture in January, according to a press release announcing the recapitalization. The firm has more than a dozen locations around the country.

Iglesias, who originally planned to build homes for his children on the four Indian Creek lots he owns, also reportedly sold lot 4 to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for $30 million.

Ryan Mendell of Maxwelle Realty represented Rollins in the latest sale, according to Realtor.com. Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker represented Iglesias. Mendell and Hertzberg declined to comment.

The 80,000-square-foot property includes 200 feet of water frontage.

In addition to Iglesias, Indian Creek, a guarded and gated island north of Miami Beach, is home to billionaire hedge funder Eddie Lampert, Hotels.com co-founder Bob Diener, Carl Icahn and developer Jeffrey Soffer. The late Don Shula also lived on Indian Creek.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen recently picked up their own property on the island, spending $17 million for the lot at 26 Indian Creek Island Road, next to Soffer’s house.





