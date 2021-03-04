Open Menu

Stiles, PGIM buy Plantation multifamily dev site from synagogue, score $64M financing

315-unit apartment development to be built next to Temple Kol Ami Emanu-El

Miami /
Mar.March 04, 2021 03:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of Plantation apartments with PGIM's Eric Adler and Stiles Corp's Ken Stiles (Stiles)

Rendering of Plantation apartments with PGIM’s Eric Adler and Stiles Corp’s Ken Stiles (Stiles)

Stiles Corp. and PGIM Real Estate bought a Plantation multifamily development site for $5.4 and scored a $64.2 million project construction loan.

Records show Stiles and PGIM, through their joint venture affiliate PR III/Stiles Midtown Broward Apartments Owner, bought 5.4 acres next to Temple Kol Ami Emanu-El from the synagogue. They secured the financing from Wells Fargo.

Fort Lauderdale-based Stiles, led by Ken Stiles, and Newark, New Jersey-based PGIM are developing the 315-unit Plantation Midtown Apartments at 1301-1303 Southwest 80th Terrace. Construction is to start this month and is expected to be completed by 2023, according to Stiles.

The mid-rise development will have a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art gym, dog park and grooming, and resident lounge areas.

Plantation city records show the site was approved for multifamily development in February 2019.

Stiles, founded in 1951 by Howard Stiles as a residential contractor, grew into commercial real estate under the leadership of his son, Terry Stiles. The late Terry Stiles stepped down as CEO in 2017, and his son, Ken Stiles, took over.

Stiles is a partner in the 1.4 million-square-foot downtown Fort Lauderdale The Main Las Olas, which includes a 25-story Class A office tower and the city’s first GreenWise Market by Publix Super Markets. Preleasing is underway at the 27-story, 341-unit Novo Las Olas apartment tower that is also part of the project.

Stiles is also developing a Publix-anchored retail center in Palm Beach County’s small Village of Golf, after buying the site last year for $7 million.

PGIM, the real estate investment and financing business of Prudential Financial, led by Eric Adler, is a partner in a Hialeah cold storage venture that in November scored a $67 million construction loan.

Plantation has been somewhat active in the investment sales front, as RK Centers, led by Miami Heat minority owner Raanan Katz, bought a Best Buy for $12 million in January. Also the same month, a personal injury law firm bought an office building for $7.5 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyconstructionPGIM Real EstateplantationSouth Florida Multifamilystiles

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ram Realty CEO Casey Cummings and the development site at 670 East Oakland Park Boulevard (Google Maps)
    Ram Realty scores $56M construction loan for Oakland Park mixed-use multifamily project with Sprouts Farmers Market
    Ram Realty scores $56M construction loan for Oakland Park mixed-use multifamily project with Sprouts Farmers Market
    From left: 707-715 Southwest Fifth Street, Dania Beach; 2901 Northwest 18th Street, Fort Lauderdale; and 801-805 Northwest 10th Street, Hallandale Beach (Google Maps)
    GDF Properties scoops up Broward multifamily portfolio for $17M
    GDF Properties scoops up Broward multifamily portfolio for $17M
    Frank Mendez with Patricio Cordero (inset) and the property (Linkedin, Google Maps)
    Pinecrest homeowners fight lien from celebrity builder they allege was running a kickback scheme
    Pinecrest homeowners fight lien from celebrity builder they allege was running a kickback scheme
    (iStock)
    South Florida construction starts fall in January
    South Florida construction starts fall in January
    Christopher Mills and Brad Meltzer (Plaza Construction)
    Plaza Construction promotes two executives, relaunches homes division
    Plaza Construction promotes two executives, relaunches homes division
    (iStock)
    South Florida construction starts rise in December, end the year down 25%
    South Florida construction starts rise in December, end the year down 25%
    Sagi Shaked and 201 North Pine Island Road (Shaked Law, Google Maps)
    Former Plantation fertility clinic sells for $8M
    Former Plantation fertility clinic sells for $8M
    Christopher Forest Longsworth (Invesca)
    Invesca CEO Christopher Longsworth dies at 36
    Invesca CEO Christopher Longsworth dies at 36
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.