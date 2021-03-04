Douglas Elliman doled out its top awards virtually this year, with Palm Beach agent Gary Pohrer and The Alexander Team taking the No. 1 spots in Florida.

The brokerage said it closed nearly $7 billion in sales volume in Florida in 2020, a 32 percent annual increase. Elliman closed nearly $30 billion in sales companywide, an increase compared to 2019.

Pohrer was followed by Dina Goldentayer and Samantha Curry, based on gross commission income. The Alexander Team, led by Oren and Tal Alexander, were followed by the Leavitt McIntosh Team, led by Ashley McIntosh and Chris Leavitt, and Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon’s Carmenate/Duchon team.

Elliman is active in Florida cities that include Miami Beach, Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, St. Petersburg and Coral Gables.

Oliver Lloyd received the rookie of the year award and Dan Colangelo received the lifetime achievement award.

The luxury market boomed in South Florida last year throughout the pandemic, boosting residential sales dollar volume in the tri-county region to $44.1 billion, according to the Miami Association of Realtors.