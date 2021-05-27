Open Menu

Billionaire Phillip Ragon buys oceanfront home in Golden Beach for $20M

Sammy Sosa lived in the house from 2013 to 2016

Miami /
May.May 27, 2021 06:00 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Phillip T. Ragon and Sammy Sosa and 667 Ocean Boulevard, Golden Beach (Getty, Google Maps)

Phillip T. Ragon and Sammy Sosa and 667 Ocean Boulevard, Golden Beach (Getty, Google Maps)

Billionaire Phillip T. Ragon paid $20 million for the oceanfront Golden Beach home that once belonged to Sammy Sosa.

Ragon and his wife, Susan, bought the house at 667 Ocean Boulevard from Scott Scharg, as trustee of a trust in his name, records show.

Phillip “Terry” Ragon is the founder and CEO of InterSystems, a software systems and technology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He founded the company in 1978. Ragon is also a trustee of the Mass General Brigham health system and a trustee of Massachusetts General Hospital, according to InterSystems’ website. Susan Ragon is vice president of finance, administration and recruitment at InterSystems.

According to Forbes, Phillip Ragon has a net worth of $2.2 billion.

The seller, Scharg, is the co-founder of haircare company It’s a 10 HairCare. He bought the home in 2018 for $10.6 million. He then listed the house in November for $20 million.

Retired baseball player Sammy Sosa owned the house from 2013 to 2016. He sold it for $9.2 million in 2016.

The 7,836-square-foot, eight-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home has a spiral staircase and a pool, according to the listing. Property records show the oceanfront lot is over half an acre. The house was built in 1998.

Jared Ringel and Lisa Valko of Compass represented the seller, while Eloy Carmenate of The Corcoran Group represented the buyer.

Golden Beach has had several pricey sales this year. This month, a managing member of a real estate firm sold a waterfront home for $14.1 million, and Tommy Hilfiger went under contract to sell his oceanfront home to Grant Cardone for $28 million. Last month, a Mexican businessman paid $17.5 million for an oceanfront home.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estategolden beachhome salesMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jamie LeFrak and Ronny Finvarb  with 1006 and 1022 Bay Drive in Miami Beach (Google Maps, Getty/Patrick McMullan)
    LeFrak buys Normandy Isle apartments in Miami Beach for $25M
    LeFrak buys Normandy Isle apartments in Miami Beach for $25M
    Alexandra Klim-Wiren and her Key Biscayne home. (Compass, Getty)
    German TV personality buys waterfront Key Biscayne home for $15M
    German TV personality buys waterfront Key Biscayne home for $15M
    Ruediger “Rudy” Adolf and 13664 Quarter Horse Trail, Wellington (Wikipedia/Focus Financial, Google Maps, iStock)
    Ponying up: Wealth management magnate pays $14M for Wellington equestrian estate
    Ponying up: Wealth management magnate pays $14M for Wellington equestrian estate
    Kawa Capital Management co-founder Alexandre Saverine and Redzone co-CEO Richard Tester (right) with 1617 West 22nd Street (Photos via Kawa, Redzone, Corcoran)
    Asset management honcho sells waterfront Sunset Islands home for $13M
    Asset management honcho sells waterfront Sunset Islands home for $13M
    Baia Beach Club owners Michael Liebowitz, Perry Weitz and Russell Galbut. (Baia Beach Club via Facebook, Harbor Group Consulting, Weitz & Luxenberg)
    The Weekly Dish: Perry Weitz buys into Mondrian South Beach, Lagniappe owner acquires Edgewater property & more
    The Weekly Dish: Perry Weitz buys into Mondrian South Beach, Lagniappe owner acquires Edgewater property & more
    Manny D. Medina and Oceanside at Fisher Island (Google Maps)
    Manny Medina sells his Fisher Island condo for $16M
    Manny Medina sells his Fisher Island condo for $16M
    J. Michael Arrington with the property (Getty, James Irwin / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)
    TechCrunch founder buys waterfront Coral Gables home
    TechCrunch founder buys waterfront Coral Gables home
    (iStock)
    South Florida residential sales volume totaled $8B in April
    South Florida residential sales volume totaled $8B in April
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.