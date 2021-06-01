The founder and CEO of a global healthcare company bought a waterfront home in Golden Beach for $7.5 million, with plans to tear it down and build two houses.

Records show Alexei Rojanets bought the house at 393 Center Island Drive on the Intracoastal Waterway from Louise R. Kassal.

Rojanets is the founder and CEO of Aptitude Health, which has offices in Atlanta and the Netherlands. The company focuses on oncology drugs, according to its website.

Kassal is vice president of Crown Liquors of Broward, according to state corporate records. Her late husband, Stanley Kassal, founded Crown Wine and Spirits in 1955. He is also listed as an owner of the home. He died in 2012.

Paul Kassal of RealtyMasters Commercial Corp. represented the seller, and Anna Reznik of GMT International Realty represented the buyer. Paul Kassal declined to comment on the sale. The house was listed in December for $8.3 million.

The buyer plans to demolish the existing home, split the lots and build two houses, one to live in and the other to sell. According to the listing, the city has already approved the lot split for two homesites.

Property records show the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home spans 6,448 square feet on a 0.6-acre, double lot. Kassal has owned the property since 1965, according to the listing. It was built in 1940.

Recently in Golden Beach, a billionaire bought an oceanfront home for $20 million, a waterfront home sold for $14.1 million, and Tommy Hilfiger sold an oceanfront estate to Grant Cardone for about $28 million.