The head of an aviation parts company picked up another Fisher Island condo.

Randall Fiorenza, president of Tiger Aircraft Trading, paid $9.9 million for unit 6834 at Palazzo Della Luna, according to the buyer’s brokerage. In December, Fiorenza paid $16 million for unit 6895 in the same building.

His wife, Sandra Fiorenza of SanJen International Real Estate with One Sotheby’s International Realty, was the buyer’s agent in his latest purchase. The developer, Heinrich von Hanau’s Fisher Island Holdings, sold the four-bedroom, 4,904-square-foot unit. Dora Puig leads sales and marketing for the developer.

The unit traded for more than $2,018 per square foot, not including a 2,417-square-foot terrace.

Last year, the Fiorenzas sold their waterfront mansion in the Gables Estates neighborhood of Coral Gables for $12.3 million.

In June, a retired stockbroker and her husband paid $10.7 million for a unit at Palazzo Della Luna. The 10-story, 50-unit condo was completed in 2019.

Also this year, former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and ex-New York Knick David Lee upgraded to a penthouse at Palazzo Della Luna’s sister property, Palazzo Del Sol, after selling a different unit in the luxury complex.