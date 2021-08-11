Open Menu

Aviation parts prez picks up second Fisher Island condo

Buyer has now spent nearly $26M on two units in the building in less than a year

Miami /
Aug.August 11, 2021 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Palazzo Della Luna and the interior of the unit (Palazzo Della Luna, Fiorenza)

Palazzo Della Luna and the interior of the unit (Palazzo Della Luna, Fiorenza)

The head of an aviation parts company picked up another Fisher Island condo.

Randall Fiorenza, president of Tiger Aircraft Trading, paid $9.9 million for unit 6834 at Palazzo Della Luna, according to the buyer’s brokerage. In December, Fiorenza paid $16 million for unit 6895 in the same building.

His wife, Sandra Fiorenza of SanJen International Real Estate with One Sotheby’s International Realty, was the buyer’s agent in his latest purchase. The developer, Heinrich von Hanau’s Fisher Island Holdings, sold the four-bedroom, 4,904-square-foot unit. Dora Puig leads sales and marketing for the developer.

The unit traded for more than $2,018 per square foot, not including a 2,417-square-foot terrace.

Last year, the Fiorenzas sold their waterfront mansion in the Gables Estates neighborhood of Coral Gables for $12.3 million.

In June, a retired stockbroker and her husband paid $10.7 million for a unit at Palazzo Della Luna. The 10-story, 50-unit condo was completed in 2019.

Also this year, former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and ex-New York Knick David Lee upgraded to a penthouse at Palazzo Della Luna’s sister property, Palazzo Del Sol, after selling a different unit in the luxury complex.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketcondo salesFisher Island

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Palazzo Della Luna)
    Weekly condo sales rise in Miami-Dade, led by $12M Fisher Island closing
    Weekly condo sales rise in Miami-Dade, led by $12M Fisher Island closing
    From left to right: Heinrich von Hanau, James Ferraro and Thomas Lauria (Palazzo Del Sol, The Ferraro Law Team, White & Case)
    Miami-Dade judge nixes Fisher Island lawsuit, paving way for new condo project
    Miami-Dade judge nixes Fisher Island lawsuit, paving way for new condo project
    DLocal founder Andres Bzurovski with the Porsche Design Tower penthouse (DLocal)
    Uruguayan fintech billionaire buys penthouse at Porsche Design Tower
    Uruguayan fintech billionaire buys penthouse at Porsche Design Tower
    Here’s what Mast Capital plans for La Costa’s evacuated, oceanfront Miami Beach site
    Here’s what Mast Capital plans for La Costa’s evacuated, oceanfront Miami Beach site
    Here’s what Mast Capital plans for La Costa’s evacuated, oceanfront Miami Beach site
    La Costa condo building and Mast Capital Princial Camilo Miguel Jr (Mast, Douglas Elliman)
    Oceanfront Miami Beach condo ordered evacuated following bulk buyout deal
    Oceanfront Miami Beach condo ordered evacuated following bulk buyout deal
    Miami has seen a constant stream of sales over the past several months (Getty)
    Skyrocketing Q2 resi sales leave little inventory in South Florida: Elliman
    Skyrocketing Q2 resi sales leave little inventory in South Florida: Elliman
    The Penthouse at Mansions at Acqualina has two grand salons and a covered terrace with a pool.
    Developer sells Mansions at Acqualina penthouse in Sunny Isles Beach for $27M
    Developer sells Mansions at Acqualina penthouse in Sunny Isles Beach for $27M
    Joseph Menaged with the Faena House (Douglas Elliman, Menaged via Facebook)
    Father of “Property Wars” star sells Faena House condo involved in bank fraud scheme
    Father of “Property Wars” star sells Faena House condo involved in bank fraud scheme
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.