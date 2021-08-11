Open Menu

Hélio Castroneves parts with waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $7M

JP Morgan regional director acquired the property

Aug.August 11, 2021 06:04 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Hélio Castroneves with the house (Getty, Compass via Coast Properties of S. Florida)

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Hélio Castroneves pulled out of the driveway of his Fort Lauderdale home for the last time.

The Brazilian race car driver sold his seven-bedroom, 6,473-square-foot home at 31 Pelican Drive for $6.7 million, property records show. It was most recently listed at about $6.9 million.

James and Annie Lansing purchased the waterfront house. James is a regional director at J.P. Morgan Securities Wealth Management in New York, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Castroneves paid about $1.8 million for the 0.3-acre property in 2016 and had the new home built on the lot. The property features a separate cabana, two-bedroom staff quarters, a 60-foot lap pool and a garage that fits up to eight cars, according to the listing.

Jeff Greenberg of Coast Properties of S. Florida was the listing agent. Joshua Dotoli of Compass represented the buyers.

Last year, Castroneves sold his 4,800-square-foot waterfront home at 325 Seven Isles Drive in Fort Lauderdale for close to $2.2 million. It was listed for nearly $2.9 million.

Recent waterfront home sales in Fort Lauderdale include car dealer Alan Wildstein’s $7.5 million sale of the house at 1500 Southeast 10th Street, and Canadian TV star Michael Wekerle’s sale of his mansion for $16.5 million.





