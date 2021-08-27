Developer Eric Soulavy and his wife, Cristina Soulavy, sold a waterfront house in Key Biscayne for $9.1 million, roughly $2 million more than their purchase price five years ago.

The buyers are Brazilian lawyer Wanderly Bonventi and Silvia Bonventi, records show. The couple took out a $5.9 million loan from Citibank to finance their purchase.

Built in 1983, the two-story house at 161 Cape Florida Drive spans 6,542 square feet. Its features include a pool and a boat dock.

In 2016, a Soulavy affiliate bought the property for $7 million and transferred the deed to Soulavy and his wife three years later, records show.

Soulavy, principal of Blue Jay Capital, owns the last piece of vacant commercial land in Key Biscayne. His company, ES KP Partners LLC, placed the 1.4-acre property at 12 Crandon Boulevard on the market in 2019. The listing price was $20.6 million or $340 a square foot.

The site is zoned for low-density commercial use such as a retail center or a hotel. In 2015, ES KP paid $15 million for the property, which previously had a strip mall, parking lot and restaurant that were torn down.

Soulavy also owns an office building at 240 Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne that he bought for nearly $21 million, and he co-developed the 11-unit boutique condo project 101 Key Biscayne.

Residential sales on the island have picked up recently. An entity managed by Eduardo Belmont Anderson, a billionaire cosmetics executive from Peru, recently bought a waterfront seven-bedroom house for $14.6 million. The sellers of the home at 610 South Mashta Drive were banking executive Fernando Perez Hickman and his wife Maria Del Carmen Escolar.

Nearby, Venezuelan oil executive Alan Viergutz recently sold a waterfront mansion at 500 South Mashta Drive for $17.4 million. And an entity tied to German TV personality Alexandra Klim-Wiren and Carl M. Wiren bought a waterfront property at 260 Harbor Drive for $14.9 million.