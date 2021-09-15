Open Menu

One Sotheby’s expands with Space Coast acquisition

Melbourne firm closed $130M in dollar volume last year

Miami /
Sep.September 15, 2021 04:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Gale Bray and Daniel de la Vega (One Sotheby’s, Getty)

One Sotheby’s acquired another brokerage, this time along the Space Coast, The Real Deal has learned.

The Miami-based brokerage, led by Mayi and Daniel de la Vega, closed on the acquisition of National Realty, a Melbourne-based firm with three offices and 76 agents, One Sotheby’s President Daniel de la Vega said. National Realty closed $130 million in dollar volume last year. It has grown 25 percent so far this year, according to a spokesperson.

National Realty was founded in 1965 by the late Wesley A. Bray. His daughter, Gale Bray, took over in 1988. She will stay on with One Sotheby’s.

One Sotheby’s expanded to the region in late 2019, when it acquired the 100-agent Treasure Coast Sotheby’s in Vero Beach and Melbourne.

National Realty is active throughout Brevard County, from Titusville to Grant, according to a release.

De la Vega said his company approached Gray, and they have been working on the acquisition for about six months. He alluded to the deal in June, when One Sotheby’s brought on former Weichert regional vice president Chris Anthony as a senior regional vice president for its northern markets.

One Sotheby’s will keep the National Realty offices, which are in Melbourne and Indialantic, according to its website. The brokerage now has 22 offices in Florida, including five in Brevard County.

Last year, One Sotheby’s acquired Sea Turtle Real Estate in Vero Beach and Duek Realty, a brokerage near North Miami. The firm also acquired Decorus Realty in Sunny Isles Beach, adding more than 140 agents.





