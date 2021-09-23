Terra developer David Martin sold his waterfront Miami Beach home to his listing agent, Dina Goldentayer, a top broker at Douglas Elliman.

Property records show Martin and his wife, Christina, sold the six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom house at 315 East San Marino Drive in the Venetian Islands. Goldentayer and her husband, Ilya Panchernikov, paid $8.9 million for the property. Panchernikov is managing director of Caviar Russe, a caviar importer and distributor with restaurants in New York and Miami.

Martin is CEO of Terra, the Miami-based development firm he co-founded with his father, Pedro Martin. He declined to comment through a spokesperson on the sale.

Goldentayer and Panchernikov financed their purchase with a nearly $6.3 million mortgage from J.P. Morgan. The couple already owns a non-waterfront home on Di Lido island in the Venetian Islands, which they acquired in 2019 for $1.9 million. It is not on the market.

Goldentayer did not respond to a request for comment.

The Martins paid nearly $4 million for their 5,054-square-foot home in 2006. It was built in 1995 and sits on a 10,500-square-foot lot, records show.

The property features a chef’s kitchen, temperature controlled wine wall, fireplace, marble and wood floors, and a pool and dock, according to the listing. It hit the market in May for $9.5 million. Goldentayer had the listing and represented herself in the sale.

Martin and his wife are building a waterfront mansion in Coconut Grove, near Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, property records show. His firm, Terra, was a co-developer of Eighty Seven Park, the luxury condo tower that was built next to the Champlain Towers South building, which collapsed this summer.

Terra has projects throughout South Florida, including the under-construction Five Park condo tower at the entrance to Miami Beach, which it is co-developing with Russell Galbut; a mixed-use office development in Bay Harbor Islands; a number of projects in Coconut Grove; as well as developments in Broward County.

Goldentayer, a top agent at Elliman, was recently involved in the sale of a waterfront home in Miami’s Bay Point neighborhood to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

High-end home sales have soared over the past year, pushing prices up to record highs in many South Florida neighborhoods.