The waterfront Miami Beach estate that Chris Bosh sold earlier this year for $14.4 million hit the market at nearly triple the price.

An affiliate of AquaBlue Group, which purchased the mansion at 6396 North Bay Road from the retired Miami Heat player in January, relisted it for $42 million, a whopping 192 percent increase from its last sale price.

The market for waterfront single-family homes has boomed, with price records set across South Florida neighborhoods, and flips are becoming more common. North Bay Road, in particular, has experienced a surge in multimillion-dollar sales.

Albert Justo and Mirce Curkoski with The Waterfront Team at One Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing for Bosh’s former home.

AquaBlue is led by Philippe Harari.

The seven-bedroom, nearly 12,400-square-foot mansion was developed in 2009 on a 24,000-square-foot lot. The property includes an infinity-edge pool, boat dock, outdoor kitchen, gym and guesthouse.

The NBA All-Star, who also played for the Toronto Raptors, was part of the Heat’s “Big Three,” which included Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

In June, Wade sold his nearby home, also on North Bay Road, for $22 million.

Recent deals on the ritzy street include the $29.5 million sale in September of Chicken Kitchen founder Christian de Berdouare and his wife, former TV journalist Jennifer Valoppi’s waterfront spec mansion at 5004 North Bay Road.

In July, Josh Harris, a billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management, paid $32.3 million for the home of Marcelo Claure, CEO of Softbank Group International and executive chairman of WeWork, at 2060 North Bay Road.