A former Spanish language media executive ensnared in the 2015 FIFA soccer scandal sold his waterfront Key Biscayne home for $8.3 million.

Roger Huguet and his wife, Marta Turon, sold the house 30 Island Drive, which was previously owned by Hollywood producer Carmen Soriano. The buyer is Daniel M. Ross, records show.

Giulietta Ulloa and Jennifer Perez with EWM Realty represented the sellers, and Daniel Rosa with Gary Hennes Realtors represented the buyer.

The couple sold the 3,636-square-foot house with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms for $3.1 million more than their purchase price in 2015. That same year, Huguet pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering for his role in bribing officials from the Federation Internationale de Football Association, aka FIFA, the governing body for international soccer tournaments, including the World Cup.

At the time, Huguet was terminated from his job as CEO of Miami-based Imaginas US, the Americas division of a television media company in Spain with the same name. The explosive criminal probe revealed sports marketing and media executives colluded with officials from FIFA’s continental soccer organizations, CONMEBOL, which oversees South America, and CONCACAF, which oversees the Caribbean, Central America and North America, to secure lucrative soccer marketing and media contracts.

Huguet allegedly entered into an agreement with an executive from another sports marketing and media company to split the cost of a bribe to Jeffrey Webb, then-president of CONCACAF, according to published reports. In addition to Huguet, Imagina and two other company executives also pleaded guilty. Huguet’s sentencing hearing has been postponed 10 times since 2016, according to his criminal court docket.

Turon, his wife, is a vice president with Imaginas US.

Built in 1967, the Key Biscayne house sits on a 15,000-square-foot lot with a 120-foot seawall and direct ocean access, according to Zillow. Huguet and Turon upgraded the house during the last six years, including redoing the pool and adding Miele & Viking appliances and wine coolers in the kitchen, and high-impact windows and window treatments throughout the house, according to the listing.

Over the summer, Key Biscayne experienced a number of high profile sales. In August, developer Eric Soulavy and his wife, Cristina Soulavy, sold a waterfront house in Key Biscayne for $9.1 million. The same month, Peruvian billionaire Eduardo Belmont Anderson bought a waterfront home for $14.6 million. In May, German TV personality Alexandra Klim-Wiren and her husband Carl M. Wiren purchased a waterfront house for $14.9 million.