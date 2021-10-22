An oceanfront Delray Beach mansion changed hands for a princely sum of $34 million, double the seller’s purchase price eight years ago.

Records show Charles H. Johnson, a U.S. military veteran and estate lawyer, sold the nearly 20,000-square-foot home to a Delaware LLC that shares the same name as the property: 855 South Ocean Boulevard.

Nick Malinosky of Douglas Elliman in Delray Beach represented both the buyer and seller.

Built in 2008, the mansion last sold for $17 million in July 2013, records show.

It was listed Oct. 4 for $35 million, according to Redfin. According to the listing, the 1.3-acre property has five bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

This sale represents the latest in a series of high-priced real estate sales in the Delray Beach area.

This month, a healthcare investor paid $17.2 million for a lakefront mansion west of Delray Beach, on the heels of selling his Highland Beach estate for more than $30 million.

In August, New York Mets owner and billionaire hedge fund manager Steven Cohen paid $21.6 million for a waterfront mansion, also west of Delray Beach.

And in July, Randal Perkins, the founder of AshBritt Environmental, a national disaster response and environmental services contractor, flipped a Delray Beach oceanfront mansion for $21.9 million.