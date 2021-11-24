Open Menu

Chad Carroll sells waterfront Hallandale Beach home for record $5M

Previous city record was $4.8M

Miami /
Nov.November 24, 2021 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Compass broker Chad Carroll in front of 631 Hibiscus Drive (Compass/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Compass broker Chad Carroll sold his waterfront Hallandale Beach home for $5.4 million, marking a record for the city.

Carroll, a top South Florida real estate agent, sold the six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom house at 631 Hibiscus Drive to Doron Topaz, property records show. Carroll brokered both sides of the deal, according to a spokesperson.

The 5,829-square-foot home, in the Golden Isles neighborhood, hit the market in April for nearly $5.5 million. Carroll paid $3.2 million for the 0.3-acre property in 2016, the same year the house was completed.

The Hallandale Beach home features a gourmet kitchen, three large terraces, laundry rooms on each level, a three-car garage and a dock that fits up to a 75-foot boat, according to the listing.

The previous Hallandale Beach record was $4.8 million for a property that traded in December 2020.

Carroll and his team joined Compass last year. Prior to Compass, he had been with Douglas Elliman since early 2009. This year, as the residential market in South Florida has seen record sales and dollar volume growth, Carroll has brokered deals totaling more than $700 million, according to his spokesperson.

Other top South Florida agents have bought and sold homes over the past few months.

In Palm Beach, Elliman broker ​​Gary Pohrer sold his home for $7.3 million in July and paid $5.8 million for another house. And Dina Goldentayer, also with Elliman, bought Terra developer David Martin’s Miami Beach home for $8.9 million.




