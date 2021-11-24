Open Menu

Vineyard owner sells Venetian Islands home to investment firm founder for $15M

It features second-floor lap pool suspended over back yard

Miami /
Nov.November 24, 2021 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Sahm Adrangi, founder and CIO, Kerrisdale Capital Management LLC (The Carroll Group)

Investment firm founder Sahm Adrangi paid $15 million for a waterfront home on the Venetian Islands in Miami Beach.

Adrangi, founder and chief investment officer of Kerrisdale Capital Management, closed on the acquisition of the four-bedroom, 5,330-square-foot house at 21 East San Marino Drive, according to property records obtained by The Real Deal.

Adrangi relocated to Miami Beach last year, public records show. His firm moved its headquarters from New York, another example of companies and their executives making a bet on the Sunshine State. Kerrisdale managed about $750 million as of April, according to Adrangi’s biography.

John Hilliard and Christine Bruce sold the Venetian Islands home to Adrangi’s Red Marine Trust. Hilliard owns Hilliard Bruce Vineyards in California, according to his LinkedIn.

Chad Carroll and Eli Faitelson represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

The house was designed by Peter Bohlin, an award-winning architect also responsible for the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in New York and Bill Gates’ mansion in Medina, Washington. The Miami Beach property has 100 feet of water frontage and a 23-yard second-floor lap pool that hangs over the back yard overlooking the water, according to the listing.

The Venetian Islands, a chain of man-made islands in Miami Beach and Miami, have attracted a number of tech investors. Ed Lando, co-founder of the gifting app Goody, recently paid $15.1 million for a waterfront home on Rivo Alto. That island is also home to PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, who last year paid $18 million for two adjacent waterfront mansions.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesmiami beachvenetian islands

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Michael Huffington and the condo building (Getty, Eighty Seven Park)
    Michael Huffington sells Eighty Seven Park condo for $11M a year after purchase
    Michael Huffington sells Eighty Seven Park condo for $11M a year after purchase
    Corcoran’s Julian Johnston, Luxe Living Realty’s Dora Puig, One Sotheby’s’ Jeff Miller, Douglas Elliman’s Dina Goldentayer and Douglas Elliman’s Oren Alexander
    WATCH: Top luxury brokers go head to head at TRD’s Miami event
    WATCH: Top luxury brokers go head to head at TRD’s Miami event
    Chad Carroll sells waterfront Hallandale Beach home for record $5M
    Chad Carroll sells waterfront Hallandale Beach home for record $5M
    Chad Carroll sells waterfront Hallandale Beach home for record $5M
    David and Celia Centner with the Palm Island mansion (Getty, Compass)
    Controversial Centner Academy owners revealed as buyers of $28M Palm Island mansion
    Controversial Centner Academy owners revealed as buyers of $28M Palm Island mansion
    South Florida single-family home sales fall in October amid declining inventory
    South Florida single-family home sales fall in October amid declining inventory
    South Florida single-family home sales fall in October amid declining inventory
    Avi Stern’s Mizner Development launches sales of Boca homes project
    Avi Stern’s Mizner Development launches sales of Boca homes project
    Avi Stern’s Mizner Development launches sales of Boca homes project
    Miami Beach state of mind: Hotelier buys Billy Joel’s former waterfront North Bay Road home
    Miami Beach state of mind: Hotelier buys Billy Joel’s former waterfront North Bay Road home
    Miami Beach state of mind: Hotelier buys Billy Joel’s former waterfront North Bay Road home
    Government watchdog memo reveals reasons for clearing Dan Gelber of unlawful campaign fundraising
    Government watchdog memo reveals reasons for clearing Dan Gelber of unlawful campaign fundraising
    Government watchdog memo reveals reasons for clearing Dan Gelber of unlawful campaign fundraising
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.