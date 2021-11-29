South Florida by the numbers: Winter sports heat up market

“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics.

Perfectly in sync with South Florida’s red-hot real estate market, all three of the region’s active sports teams are enjoying consistent, sustainable success at the time of this writing. The Florida Panthers have one of the NHL’s best records, the Miami Heat are winning big despite injuries and the league’s toughest schedule, and even the erratic Miami Dolphins are victors of four straight games, with an outside chance at the playoffs. But when it comes to “home” venues, do the area’s top athletes dominate their closing tables with as much skill and talent? We explore that in this month’s “South Florida by the numbers.”

$7.1 million

Price netted by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler in the recent sale of his Pinecrest mansion: a five-bedroom, two-story, 8,958-square-foot home he purchased for $4.6 million in 2019. (Master Brokers Forum member Michael Martinez represented Butler in the deal.) [TheRealDeal]

50

Jersey number worn by Miami Dolphins linebacker Andre Branch while playing for the team from 2016 to 2019. The former NFLer recently sold his Miami Beach home for $6.3 million after purchasing it for $3.5 million in 2019, setting the record for the highest priced non-waterfront sale in that particular neighborhood, according to his agent. [TheRealDeal]

6,494

Square footage of the Fort Lauderdale mansion recently sold by Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle for a cool $6 million, after purchasing it for $4.6 million in 2016. The five-bedroom, five-and-one-half-bathroom home also features an elevator, putting green and 100 feet of water frontage with a 10,000-pound boat lift. [TheRealDeal]

$1,058

Price per square foot of a waterfront Fort Lauderdale home recently purchased by Los Angeles Chargers star defensive end Joey Bosa for $5.8 million. The South Florida native (and son of former Miami Dolphin John Bosa) is the NFL’s second-highest paid defensive player, and only paid the seller $300,000 more than the home’s 2020 purchase price. [TheRealDeal]

192 percent

Listing price increase (compared to its last sale price) of a North Bay Road mansion formerly owned by Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh. The waterfront Miami Beach estate was sold by Bosh earlier this year for $14.4 million, and was listed by its current owners in October for $42 million. The seven-bedroom, nearly 12,400-square-foot mansion was developed in 2009 on a 24,000-square-foot lot, and includes an infinity-edge pool, boat dock, outdoor kitchen, gym and guesthouse. [TheRealDeal]

This column is produced by the Master Brokers Forum, a network of South Florida’s elite real estate professionals where membership is by invitation only and based on outstanding production, as well as ethical and professional behavior.