Former tennis star Anna Kournikova’s mother sold her West Palm Beach home to a Delaware LLC a year after she bought it.

Alla Kournikova sold the house at 4401 South Flagler Drive to an LLC of the same name for $6 million. The property sits at the corner of Worth Court North and Flagler Drive, which runs alongside Lake Worth Lagoon, records show.

The deal was completed off market.

Kournikova had paid $1.8 million for the property in December 2020, according to records.

According to Realtor.com, the 3,838-square-foot home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 0.35-acre lot. It was built in 1962.

In September 2014, Alla sold a Palm Beach home at 211 Seabreeze Avenue to Gulf South REO for $2.4 million.

The West Palm Beach housing market continues to surge as home prices rise. An analysis by The Real Deal found that the volume of homes sold for more than $10 million between December 2020 to November 2021 surpassed the combined total for the same time period two years earlier.

In September in West Palm Beach, Hilary Musser sold her waterfront spec mansion at 3200 Washington Road for $16 million to New York developer Michael Joseph and his wife, Robert Joseph.

In August, shoe mogul Marc Fisher paid $10.5 million for a waterfront West Palm Beach mansion at 3180 Washington Road. The sellers were real estate investor and senior living developer Owen Mark Sanderson and his wife, Diana Uribe Sanderson.