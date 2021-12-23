Open Menu

Software CEO flips waterfront Venetian Islands home for $19M

5k sq ft home was built in 2020

Miami /
Dec.December 23, 2021 12:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Software CEO flips waterfront Venetian Islands home for $19M

45 East Dilido Drive and Justin F. Korsant (Getty, Realtor.com)

A private equity investor who is also CEO of a software company flipped a waterfront Venetian Islands home for $19 million, 20 percent more than its purchase price a year ago.

Mark D. Sutcliffe and his wife, Siobhan Sutcliffe, sold the house at 45 East Dilido Drive to Justin F. Korsant, according to records.

Sutcliffe is a principal at Miami Beach-based Greybridge Equity Partners and CEO of Miami-based Redzone Production Systems, a company that specializes in software for food and beverage processing.

He and his wife bought the home last December for $15.8 million, paying above the asking price, The Real Deal reported at the time.

Korsant is CEO and managing member of Long Light Capital, a New York City-based single-family venture capital firm, according to crunchbase. JP Morgan Chase provided a $13 million mortgage to finance the purchase, records show.

Miltiadis Kastanis with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com. A representative for the seller was not listed.

Built in 2020, the 5,353-square-foot house sits on almost a quarter-acre. It has five bedrooms and five full bathrooms, according to Realtor.com.

The sale underscores the continued strength of South Florida’s luxury housing market. The number of residential sales in South Florida — including the Venetian Islands — of $10 million or more rose exponentially from December 2020 to November 2021, topping that of the previous two years combined, according to an analysis by The Real Deal.

Among other recent sales on the Venetian Islands, Sahm Adrangi, founder and chief investment officer of New York City-based Kerrisdale Capital Management, paid $15 million for the waterfront home at 21 East San Marino Drive in November.

Also in November, Ed Lando, co-founder of the gifting app Goody, paid $15.1 million for the waterfront home at 247 East Rivo Alto Drive on Rivo Alto Island. That island is also home to PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, who last year paid $18 million for two adjacent waterfront mansions at 445 to 441 East Rivo Alto Drive.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesMiami-Dade Countyvenetian islands

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Moishe Mana, already downtown Miami’s biggest landlord, pays $25M for three more buildings
    Moishe Mana, already downtown Miami’s biggest landlord, pays $25M for three more buildings
    Moishe Mana, already downtown Miami’s biggest landlord, pays $25M for three more buildings
    Billionaire car auction magnate buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown for $16M
    Billionaire car auction magnate buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown for $16M
    Billionaire car auction magnate buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown for $16M
    11290 Legacy Avenue in Palm Beach Gardens (Google Maps)
    Here are South Florida’s biggest retail deals of 2021
    Here are South Florida’s biggest retail deals of 2021
    Sunbeam TV pays $14M for North Bay Village retail property, plans mixed-use development
    Sunbeam TV pays $14M for North Bay Village retail property, plans mixed-use development
    Sunbeam TV pays $14M for North Bay Village retail property, plans mixed-use development
    Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Exan Capital’s Juan Jose Zaragoza and a rendering of 1674 Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach (Exan Capital, rendering by Integra Investments)
    Office building by Lincoln Road in Miami Beach sells for $27M
    Office building by Lincoln Road in Miami Beach sells for $27M
    Waterfront Star Island teardown trades for record $75M
    Waterfront Star Island teardown trades for record $75M
    Waterfront Star Island teardown trades for record $75M
    Related Group, Merrimac JV plans Miami Worldcenter project, pays $12M for site
    Related Group, Merrimac JV plans Miami Worldcenter project, pays $12M for site
    Related Group, Merrimac JV plans Miami Worldcenter project, pays $12M for site
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.