Emmy Award-winning actress Sela Ann Ward and her husband, a venture capitalist and one-time U.S. Senate candidate, sold their condo at One Thousand Museum in Miami for $6.3 million.

Ward, who starred as Teddy Reed in the NBC drama series “Sisters,” and Howard Sherman, the CEO of Los Angeles-based Inventure Holdings who ran for a Mississippi U.S. Senate seat in 2018, sold unit 2902 at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard to David D’Alessandro, records show.

The couple sold the unit both as individuals and as trustees of the Sherman Ward Family Trust.

Ward received her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series in 1994 for her role in “Sisters.” She received a second Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for the leading role of Lily Manning in the ABC drama series “Once and Again.”

Sherman lost his election bid in the Democratic primary runoff in June 2018, according to Ballotpedia. He has been the CEO of Inventure Holdings, a venture capital firm, since 2003.

Anne Sherrill with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented Ward and Sherman. Karen Stauber with Coldwell Banker Realty represented D’Alessandro.

Sherrill declined to comment about the sale.

The 4,600-square-foot condo has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom, records show. The price breaks down to $1,377 per square foot.

Ward and Sherman bought the unit for $4 million in 2020, according to records.

One Thousand Museum’s developers — who include Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Kevin Venger, Gregg Covin, and Todd Michael Glaser – completed the 62-story tower in 2019. The late Zaha Hadid designed the 84-unit building.

The building features a rooftop helipad; a wellness center with a gym and yoga facilities; relaxation pods and spa rooms; a sky lounge; bank vault; multimedia theater; off-site beach club and a juice bar.

At almost the same time as this sale, Lucy Guo, a Silicon Valley whiz kid who founded information technology startup Scale AI and venture capital firm Backend Capital, bought condo unit 3002 at One Thousand Museum for $6.7 million.

Market America’s founder and CEO James Ridinger and his wife, Loren, bought a 10,338 square foot penthouse in December for $18.5 million.

In March 2020, David and Victoria Beckham paid $19.8 million for a 10,000-square-foot, full-floor unit at One Thousand Museum.

In March of last year, London-based Reuben Brothers sued to foreclose on 15 unsold units, alleging the developers owed the balance of a mortgage, totaling $82.7 million plus interest. About three weeks later, the development team secured a $90 million lifeline in the form of a condo inventory loan from Cirrus Real Estate Partners, staving off foreclosure.