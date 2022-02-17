Open Menu

Real Housewife of Dallas’ husband makes $49M marina move in Dania Beach

Deal is part of Suntex Marinas Investors’ $400M acquisition of Westrec Marinas

Miami /
Feb.February 17, 2022 03:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Bryan Redmond, co-founder and CEO, Suntex Marinas (Suntex Marinas, Broward County Property Appraiser Florida)

The husband of a “Real Housewives of Dallas” star is making marina moves in Dania Beach.

Companies led by Bryan Redmond, co-founder and CEO of Dallas-based Suntex Marinas, bought and leased marina property in a two-part deal totaling $49 million, records show.

Harbour Towne Marina, a Delaware LLC linked to Westrec Marinas, sold the lease for the marina at 901 Northeast Third Street and part of the adjacent marina at 801 Northeast Third Street to the Suntex affiliates for $24.6 million. The city of Dania Beach owns the parcels, which total 101,087 square feet.

Redmond’s entity purchased the remainder of the adjacent marina, which totals 124,670 square feet, for $24.1 million, according to the Broward County records.

The Harbour Towne Marina property was developed in 1986 and 1973, records show.

The deals are part of a larger acquisition. Suntex Marina Investors announced in February it would pay $400 million to buy Encino, California-based Westrec Marinas, with locations in California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia. New York-based Centerbridge recapitalized Suntex in March 2021.

Suntex’s Redmond is married to Brandi Redmond, who starred on the “Real Housewives of Dallas” for five seasons, starting with the series premiere in 2016. Bravo announced last year that it would not bring the show back for another season this year, but has not officially canceled the show, according to published reports.

A representative for Suntex did not respond to requests for comment.

Redmond, along with Johnny Powers, Ron Rhoades and Scott McMullin founded Suntex in 2015, according to its website. Suntex owns about 40 marinas across the country, its website shows.

Marinas are making waves in South Florida as the industry consolidates.

Last year, Suntex bought the long-term lease for Monty’s Raw Bar and Prime Marina Miami in Coconut Grove for $14.7 million.

In July, Fort Lauderdale Motorcoach Resort and Yacht Club bought the 20-acre Yacht Haven Park & Marina in Fort Lauderdale for $58.1 million.

In May, Dallas-based Safe Harbor Marinas paid $340 million for a superyacht storage and repair facility, also in Fort Lauderdale.




