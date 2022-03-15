The former mansion of pro golfer Lee Westwood sold for $12.2 million.

Property records show George and Sarah McMahon sold the property at 12235 Tillinghast Circle in Palm Beach Gardens to Joseph and Nicole McGraw. George McMahon is CEO and Sarah is chief financial officer of American Infrastructure Partners, an infrastructure investment firm. George also sold his bucket truck dealership, Utility Fleet, in 2015 to Blackstone.

The McGraws financed their purchase with an $8.5 million mortgage from City National Bank, records show.

Rob Thomson with Waterfront Properties & Club Communities represented the buyer and seller.

The McMahons purchased the property in 2017 from Lee and Laurae Westwood for $6.4 million. Westwood has played in the PGA Tour and European Tour. In the fall of 2010, he replaced Tiger Woods as the No.1 golfer in the world, according to published reports.

Westwood’s former Palm Beach Gardens home, an 11,269-square-foot estate, was built in 2013 and sits on an acre. It has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, records show.

The McMahons also own a 17,885-square-foot waterfront mansion at 176 Spyglass Lane in Jupiter, which they bought last year for $24 million from former pro racecar driver Johnny Gray and his wife, Terry. They immediately relisted it for $30 million, but records show they still own the property.

Palm Beach Gardens’ residential market has benefitted from the overall boom in South Florida home sales.

In December, Jack Nicklaus’ son, Steven Nicklaus sold his waterfront mansion after listing it in 2020 for $6.2 million, and in June pro golfer Charl Schwartzel sold his golf course adjacent mansion for $9 million to the managing director of private equity firm Stone Point Capital.

Last spring, Trans Am Series driver Simon Gregg, the son of the late racing champion Peter Gregg, bought a waterfront mansion in Palm Beach Gardens for $9 million.