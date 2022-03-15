Open Menu

Golf pro Lee Westwood’s former mansion sells for $12M

Westwood and his wife sold the house in 2017 for $6.4M

Miami /
Mar.March 15, 2022 10:30 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

12235 Tillinghast Circle in Palm Beach Gardens (Google Maps, iStock)

The former mansion of pro golfer Lee Westwood sold for $12.2 million.

Property records show George and Sarah McMahon sold the property at 12235 Tillinghast Circle in Palm Beach Gardens to Joseph and Nicole McGraw. George McMahon is CEO and Sarah is chief financial officer of American Infrastructure Partners, an infrastructure investment firm. George also sold his bucket truck dealership, Utility Fleet, in 2015 to Blackstone.

The McGraws financed their purchase with an $8.5 million mortgage from City National Bank, records show.

Rob Thomson with Waterfront Properties & Club Communities represented the buyer and seller.

The McMahons purchased the property in 2017 from Lee and Laurae Westwood for $6.4 million. Westwood has played in the PGA Tour and European Tour. In the fall of 2010, he replaced Tiger Woods as the No.1 golfer in the world, according to published reports.

Westwood’s former Palm Beach Gardens home, an 11,269-square-foot estate, was built in 2013 and sits on an acre. It has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, records show.

The McMahons also own a 17,885-square-foot waterfront mansion at 176 Spyglass Lane in Jupiter, which they bought last year for $24 million from former pro racecar driver Johnny Gray and his wife, Terry. They immediately relisted it for $30 million, but records show they still own the property.

Palm Beach Gardens’ residential market has benefitted from the overall boom in South Florida home sales.

In December, Jack Nicklaus’ son, Steven Nicklaus sold his waterfront mansion after listing it in 2020 for $6.2 million, and in June pro golfer Charl Schwartzel sold his golf course adjacent mansion for $9 million to the managing director of private equity firm Stone Point Capital.

Last spring, Trans Am Series driver Simon Gregg, the son of the late racing champion Peter Gregg, bought a waterfront mansion in Palm Beach Gardens for $9 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatehome salespalm beach gardens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Widow of Chicago developer sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $9M
    Widow of Chicago developer sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $9M
    Widow of Chicago developer sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $9M
    Fox’s Bret Baier and Tommy and Dee Hilfiger (Getty, Zillow)
    Tommy Hilfiger flips Palm Beach home to Fox News host Bret Baier
    Tommy Hilfiger flips Palm Beach home to Fox News host Bret Baier
    From left: Chris Paciello (seller) and Mark Blieden (buyer) in front of 5645 North Bay Road (Getty Images, Zillow, Kaden Companies)
    Chris Paciello sells non-waterfront North Bay Road home for record $9M
    Chris Paciello sells non-waterfront North Bay Road home for record $9M
    William Oberndorf in front of 3545 North Ocean Boulevard in Gulf Stream (Compass Real Estate, The American Federation for Children)
    San Francisco hedge fund manager sells waterfront Gulf Stream estate for $33M
    San Francisco hedge fund manager sells waterfront Gulf Stream estate for $33M
    Fiji Water founder quenched his thirst with $45M sale of Palm Beach mansion
    Fiji Water founder quenched his thirst with $45M sale of Palm Beach mansion
    Fiji Water founder quenched his thirst with $45M sale of Palm Beach mansion
    Chicago real estate chief flips Palm Beach home for $16M
    Chicago real estate chief flips Palm Beach home for $16M
    Chicago real estate chief flips Palm Beach home for $16M
    Ralph Arias, Susan Gale, the Nestler Poletto Team and the Waterfront Team (One Sotheby's International Realty)
    Ralph Arias, Michael Martinez rank as One Sotheby’s top agents in 2021
    Ralph Arias, Michael Martinez rank as One Sotheby’s top agents in 2021
    Placeholder image
    Par for the course: Jack Nicklaus’ son sells Jupiter mansion for $7M
    Par for the course: Jack Nicklaus’ son sells Jupiter mansion for $7M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.