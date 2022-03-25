NFL player Matthew Bosher sells waterfront Jupiter home

A second NFL free agent sold his home in as many weeks in Palm Beach County — this time in Jupiter.

Property records show Matthew Bosher, an NFL free agent who previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, and his wife, Brittany, sold their waterfront house at 19172 Basin Street for $5.2 million. The buyer is an entity managed by Ronald D. Billitier, president of a Rochester, New York-based electric company.

Drafted into the NFL in 2011 as the 192nd pick of round six for the Atlanta Falcons, Bosher played as a punter his entire career — totaling 489 punts and 22,346 punting yards according to NFL.com.

A Florida native, he attended high school in Jupiter and played for the University of Miami. In high school, Scout.com rated Bosher the best placekicker in the country. ESPN put him as third best and Rivals.com at sixth best.

Corporate records show the buying entity’s address is the same as Billitier Electric’s Rochester, New York office. Billitier Electric provides electrical preventive maintenance in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia, according to its website.

Sarah Thomson and Donna Lederman with Waterfront Properties & Club Communities had the listing, and Clarke MacArthur and Christine Sheehan with the Sheehan Agency represented the buyer, according to Redfin. The house was listed for $5.4 million last month.

The 4,043-square-foot home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one-half bathroom, 90 feet of water frontage and a dock, according to Redfin. Bosher had the home custom built in 2017 after he knocked down the existing house, Thomson said.

Records show Bosher paid $725,000 for the property in 2015.

A week ago, free agent and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul sold his home at Fieldbrook Circle East in unincorporated Palm Beach County for $6.1 million to a trust linked to 18-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie.

Jupiter, a popular town for star athletes and their relatives, has seen a bevy of pro athlete sales in recent months.

This month, Gary Nicklaus, the son of legendary pro golfer Jack Nicklaus, sold his Jupiter mansion for $7.3 million.

In November, pro golfer Dustin Johnson bought a mansion in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove for $14 million, seven months after he sold his home in Palm Beach Gardens.

In June, former professional race car driver Johnny Gray sold a waterfront Jupiter mansion for $24 million, and current race car driver Lance Cawley bought a waterfront home for $5.9 million.