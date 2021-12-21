Former Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard, who was traded from the team earlier this year, sold his waterfront Bay Point home for $11 million.

Leonard and his wife, Elle Leonard, owned the home at 741 Buttonwood Lane for a year. They paid nearly $7.8 million for the property last December, which means they flipped it for 41 percent more than their purchase price.

Leonard, who has been an NBA player since 2012, was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder after he used an anti-Semitic slur on a video game stream. The Thunder then released him from his contract. The NBA fined Leonard $50,000 for his use of the slur.

Leonard was traded to the Heat in 2019.

Douglas Elliman agent Tomi Rose represented the Leonards in the sale of their home. Eli Faitelson of the Chad Carroll Group at Compass represented the undisclosed buyer.

The seven-bedroom, 6,819-square-foot house sits on a 0.4-acre lot in Bay Point. It was built in 1996 and renovated in 2017.

The property has 121 feet of waterfront, a dock, a two-car garage, pool, spa and summer kitchen, according to a listing.

Bay Point has benefitted from the surge in waterfront home sales in Miami-Dade.

A cannabis and crypto investor recently flipped his waterfront Bay Point mansion for $18 million, or $1 million more than its purchase price six months earlier. Retired Yankees player turned real estate investor Alex Rodriguez also flipped a home in Bay Point, for $6.3 million, $800,000 more than he paid less than a year ago.

In September, singer Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner paid $11 million for the waterfront home at 4400 Island Road.