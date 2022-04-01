Open Menu

Celebrity physician Nicholas Perricone buys oceanfront Highland Beach townhouse for $7M

5,480 sf townhome last sold for $4.6M in 2014

Miami /
Apr.April 01, 2022 11:30 AM
By Adam Farence
Celebrity physician Nicholas Perricone, Marton Anka and photo of 4211 South Ocean Boulevard (Douglas Elliman, Facebook, Getty Images)

Celebrity physician Nicholas Perricone paid $6.8 million for an oceanfront Highland Beach townhouse.

Marton Anka, co-founder and former CTO of a cloud-based information technology services company sold Perricone unit 2 at 4211 South Ocean Boulevard.

Perricone is a board certified dermatologist with a popular following. He has authored self-help books about weight loss and looking youthful, advocating that exercise and an anti-inflammatory diet helps delay the aging process. Perricone also founded Perricone MD, a line of skincare products and health and weight management supplements. In 2020 THG Holdings, also known as the Hut Group, paid $60 million to acquire Perricone MD and expand its beauty portfolio.

Anka founded Boston-based LogMeIn in 2003 and merged with GetGo in 2017. It is now called GoTo, which specializes in conferencing products like GoToMeeting, a virtual conference program similar to Zoom. In 2019, Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp paid $4.3 billion for LogMein, according to published reports.

Emily Roberts with Douglas Elliman had the listing. Mariela Stochetti with Douglas Elliman and Suzanne Petrizzi with Corcoran represented the buyer, according to Redfin.

The 5,480-square-foot townhome has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one-half bathroom. The price breaks down to $1,241 per square foot, according to Redfin.

The townhouse last sold for $4.6 million in 2014.

The sale marks the latest in a surge of luxury home sales in Highland Beach.

Last month, hedge fund manager Paul Saunders and his wife, Victoria, paid a record $34.7 million for an oceanfront estate in Highland Beach.

In October, billionaire Don Hankey bought an oceanfront mansion for $30.3 million. And in June, Stanley Moss, the CEO of a Boca Raton-based investment management firm bought an oceanfront townhouse in Highland Beach for $6.3 million.




