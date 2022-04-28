Former Real Housewife of Miami Cristy Rice, who was married to three-time NBA All-Star Glen Rice, sold her Miami home, The Real Deal has learned.

Rice sold the six-bedroom, nearly 6,000-square-foot home at 4835 Southwest 82nd Street to Jennifer Goldstein, an agent with The Alexander Team at Douglas Elliman, according to a source. Rice, who is licensed with TIM Realty, represented herself in the deal, and Goldstein represented herself as well.

The non-waterfront house sold for $5.1 million. It hit the market early last year for about $5 million. The asking price increased to about $5.6 million in April 2021.

Goldstein plans to renovate the home and live in it, the source said.

The 1-acre property, with six and a half bathrooms, a pool, outdoor cabana, garden, master suite and three-car garage, also includes an NBA-size basketball/tennis court, according to the listing. The house was built in 1988.

Glen Rice paid $1.4 million for the home in 1997, then added Cristy to the deed a year later, and transferred ownership of the property to her in 2008 as a result of their divorce.

Glen began his career in the NBA in 1989 with the Miami Heat, and ended his career playing for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2004. He also played for the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

Cristy, whose full name is Cristina Maria Fernandez Rice, was on the first season of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Miami” in 2011, and she later launched a swimsuit line called Cuban Rice Swimwear.

The property is near the Ponce-Davis neighborhood in unincorporated Miami-Dade, close to Coral Gables and South Miami. Other pro athletes have purchased homes nearby, including retired Yankees player and real estate investor Alex Rodriguez, former NFL player Desmond Howard, and the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler. Butler, a five-time NBA All-Star, paid $7.4 million for a house in the Stonegate community this year.

In March, former Miami Heat player Justise Winslow sold his Coral Gables home for $5.5 million — about 67 percent more than he paid in 2019 — to Miura Cigars owners Jorge Leon and Geidy Leon.