Open Menu

Former Real Housewife Cristy Rice sells Miami home to Elliman agent

Rice’s ex-husband, retired NBA All-Star Glen Rice, bought the house in 1997

Miami /
Apr.April 28, 2022 02:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jennifer Goldstein and Cristy Rice with 4835 Southwest 82nd Street (The Alexander Team, Getty, Google Maps)

Jennifer Goldstein and Cristy Rice with 4835 Southwest 82nd Street (The Alexander Team, Getty, Google Maps)

Former Real Housewife of Miami Cristy Rice, who was married to three-time NBA All-Star Glen Rice, sold her Miami home, The Real Deal has learned.

Rice sold the six-bedroom, nearly 6,000-square-foot home at 4835 Southwest 82nd Street to Jennifer Goldstein, an agent with The Alexander Team at Douglas Elliman, according to a source. Rice, who is licensed with TIM Realty, represented herself in the deal, and Goldstein represented herself as well.

The non-waterfront house sold for $5.1 million. It hit the market early last year for about $5 million. The asking price increased to about $5.6 million in April 2021.

Goldstein plans to renovate the home and live in it, the source said.

The 1-acre property, with six and a half bathrooms, a pool, outdoor cabana, garden, master suite and three-car garage, also includes an NBA-size basketball/tennis court, according to the listing. The house was built in 1988.

Glen Rice paid $1.4 million for the home in 1997, then added Cristy to the deed a year later, and transferred ownership of the property to her in 2008 as a result of their divorce.

Glen began his career in the NBA in 1989 with the Miami Heat, and ended his career playing for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2004. He also played for the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

Cristy, whose full name is Cristina Maria Fernandez Rice, was on the first season of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Miami” in 2011, and she later launched a swimsuit line called Cuban Rice Swimwear.

Read more

The property is near the Ponce-Davis neighborhood in unincorporated Miami-Dade, close to Coral Gables and South Miami. Other pro athletes have purchased homes nearby, including retired Yankees player and real estate investor Alex Rodriguez, former NFL player Desmond Howard, and the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler. Butler, a five-time NBA All-Star, paid $7.4 million for a house in the Stonegate community this year.

In March, former Miami Heat player Justise Winslow sold his Coral Gables home for $5.5 million — about 67 percent more than he paid in 2019 — to Miura Cigars owners Jorge Leon and Geidy Leon.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatecoral gableshome salesmiami heat

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    University of Miami’s Mario Cristobal with 8230 Southwest 53rd Avenue (Getty, Zillow, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Touchdown: University of Miami coach buys flipped mansion near Coral Gables
    Touchdown: University of Miami coach buys flipped mansion near Coral Gables
    1400 W 23rd Street on the Sunset Islands
    Chris Paciello flips waterfront Sunset Islands teardown in one month for 50% gain
    Chris Paciello flips waterfront Sunset Islands teardown in one month for 50% gain
    Ilya Karpov and 2740 North Bay Road in Miami Beach (Pacheco Martinez & Associates)
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road lot in Miami Beach for $21M
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road lot in Miami Beach for $21M
    From left to right: John Gebbia Sr, David Gebbia, Richard Gebbia and John Gebbia Jr with 112 West Palm Midway (Getty, The Waterfront Team at ONE Sotheby's International Realty, iStock)
    Doubling down in South Florida: Richard Gebbia buys non-waterfront Hibiscus Island spec house
    Doubling down in South Florida: Richard Gebbia buys non-waterfront Hibiscus Island spec house
    Robert Coward and 2535 Shelter Avenue (Jose Lopez of Immersive Media Solutions, USAP)
    Sunset Islands purchase sets record for non-waterfront home sales in Miami Beach
    Sunset Islands purchase sets record for non-waterfront home sales in Miami Beach
    Myles Shear and 3300 Chase Avenue in Miami Beach (Redfin, Getty)
    Music meets reality TV: Myles Shear flips waterfront Miami Beach home to Sam Logan
    Music meets reality TV: Myles Shear flips waterfront Miami Beach home to Sam Logan
    Steve Wynn with 1040 North Lake Way in Palm Beach (Google Maps, Getty)
    Billionaire Steve Wynn flips Palm Beach home for $32M, up 33% in a year
    Billionaire Steve Wynn flips Palm Beach home for $32M, up 33% in a year
    Palm Beach (iStock)
    Lack of inventory limits South Florida resi sales as prices rise: Elliman
    Lack of inventory limits South Florida resi sales as prices rise: Elliman
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.