The top condo sales for April totaled $250.4 million — almost $100 million less than in March and essentially flat with February’s total of $253.7 million.

Data from condo.com show April sale prices for the top 41 condos ranged from $3.2 million to $15 million, trailing behind March’s mammoth sale of a $30 million Fisher Island condo.

The top sales averaged $6.1 million, less than $7.1 million in March and $6.7 million in February. The average price per square foot ranged from $900 to $3,702 and averaged $1,931, slightly higher than March’s average of $1,912 and February’s average of $1,875.

Similar to March, April’s top sale took place at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island. Unit 6834 at 6800 FIsher Island Drive sold for $15 million, or $3,153 per square foot. Sandra Fiorenza, an agent with One Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller, her husband, Randall Fiorenza.

Archie Drury with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer, Berkshire Hathaway top executive Ajit Jain. Jain was rumored to succeed Warren Buffet as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, until Buffett confirmed Greg Abel as his successor, according to the Des Moines Register.

Barely falling short of the top spot, a $14.5 million closing at Apogee in Miami Beach snatched the month’s second priciest sale. Unit 604 at 800 South Pointe Drive closed for $3,490 per square foot. Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty had the listing.

Barbie Castro, a real estate agent with BHG Realty of Davie, represented her husband, Eric R. Castro, and herself, in purchasing the unit, according to published reports.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 41 sales for April:

Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna, 6800 Fisher Island Drive, unit 6834 | 4 days on the market | $15M | $3,153 psf | Listing agent: Sandra Fiorenza with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Archie Drury with Douglas Elliman

Least expensive

Acqualina Ocean Residence, 17875 Collins Avenue, unit 3806 | 42 days on the market | $3.2M | $1,178 psf | Listing agent: Maria Cohen with Acqualina Realty | Buyer’s agent: Cindy Clayman with Douglas Elliman

Most days on market

Asia, 900 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 2903 | 523 days on the market | $3.7M | $1,096 psf | Listing agent: Sonia Gherardi with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Giorgio Vecchi with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Fewest days on market

Residences by Armani/Casa, 18975 Collins Avenue, unit PH-04 | 1 day on the market | $12.4M | $2,572 psf | Listing agent: Daniel Tzinker with The Agency Florida | Buyer’s agent: Rachel Wertheimer with One Sotheby’s International Realty