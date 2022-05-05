Open Menu

Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in April

Top 41 sales ranged from $3.2M to $15M

Miami /
May.May 05, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of the Four Seasons Residences at Biscane Bay (left), the Mansions at Acqualina (middle), and the 1 Hotel & Homes at Miami Beach (right) (Condo.com, iStock)

A photo illustration of the Four Seasons Residences at Biscane Bay (left), the Mansions at Acqualina (middle), and the 1 Hotel & Homes at Miami Beach (right) (Condo.com, iStock)

What goes up must come down.

The top condo sales for April totaled $250.4 million — almost $100 million less than in March and essentially flat with February’s total of $253.7 million.

Data from condo.com show April sale prices for the top 41 condos ranged from $3.2 million to $15 million, trailing behind March’s mammoth sale of a $30 million Fisher Island condo.

The top sales averaged $6.1 million, less than $7.1 million in March and $6.7 million in February. The average price per square foot ranged from $900 to $3,702 and averaged $1,931, slightly higher than March’s average of $1,912 and February’s average of $1,875.

Similar to March, April’s top sale took place at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island. Unit 6834 at 6800 FIsher Island Drive sold for $15 million, or $3,153 per square foot. Sandra Fiorenza, an agent with One Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller, her husband, Randall Fiorenza.

Archie Drury with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer, Berkshire Hathaway top executive Ajit Jain. Jain was rumored to succeed Warren Buffet as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, until Buffett confirmed Greg Abel as his successor, according to the Des Moines Register.

Barely falling short of the top spot, a $14.5 million closing at Apogee in Miami Beach snatched the month’s second priciest sale. Unit 604 at 800 South Pointe Drive closed for $3,490 per square foot. Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty had the listing.

Barbie Castro, a real estate agent with BHG Realty of Davie, represented her husband, Eric R. Castro, and herself, in purchasing the unit, according to published reports.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 41 sales for April:

Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna, 6800 Fisher Island Drive, unit 6834 | 4 days on the market | $15M | $3,153 psf | Listing agent: Sandra Fiorenza with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Archie Drury with Douglas Elliman

Least expensive

Acqualina Ocean Residence, 17875 Collins Avenue, unit 3806 | 42 days on the market | $3.2M | $1,178 psf | Listing agent: Maria Cohen with Acqualina Realty | Buyer’s agent: Cindy Clayman with Douglas Elliman

Most days on market

Asia, 900 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 2903 | 523 days on the market | $3.7M | $1,096 psf | Listing agent: Sonia Gherardi with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Giorgio Vecchi with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Fewest days on market

Residences by Armani/Casa, 18975 Collins Avenue, unit PH-04 | 1 day on the market | $12.4M | $2,572 psf | Listing agent: Daniel Tzinker with The Agency Florida | Buyer’s agent: Rachel Wertheimer with One Sotheby’s International Realty




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aventurabal harbourCondosFisher Islandkey biscayneMiamimiami beachMiami-Dade CountyMonthly Condo SalesSouth Beachsunny isles beachsurfsidew south beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    PR Group Florida's Christophe Petit and Julien Ridon and Octavio Maza with 423 Northeast 27th Street (Vendôme Capital, Porosoff Group, Google Mpas, iStock)
    Vive la Miami: French developer acquires Edgewater site for $15M for first U.S. project
    Vive la Miami: French developer acquires Edgewater site for $15M for first U.S. project
    Sarah and Shaya Boymelgreen with a rendering of 42 Pine (Getty, 42 Pine)
    Boymelgreens launch sales of boutique Miami Beach condos on Pine Tree Drive
    Boymelgreens launch sales of boutique Miami Beach condos on Pine Tree Drive
    Sunstone's Bryan Giglia and Douglas Pasquale with 4041 Collins Avenue (Sunstone Hotel Investors, Google Maps)
    Sunstone puts The Confidante Miami Beach under contract for $232M
    Sunstone puts The Confidante Miami Beach under contract for $232M
    A rendering of the South Dade Logistics & Technology District, a largely industrial complex with some offices and retail proposed for 800 acres outside the Urban Development Boundary in south Miami-Dade County. (Aligned Real Estate Holdings, Coral Rock Development Group)
    Land of development opportunity: Builders bet on south Miami-Dade
    Land of development opportunity: Builders bet on south Miami-Dade
    DAMAC Properties' Hussain Sajwani and aerial view of Surfside Towers remaining foundation of condominium after collapse (Hussain Sajwani, Getty Images)
    Surfside collapse site auction set for May 24
    Surfside collapse site auction set for May 24
    Don Peebles and Barry Sternlicht with renderings of proposals to develop city-owned property in Miami Beach (Starwood Capital Group, Integra Investments, Comrass Company, Wikipedia, Getty)
    Miami Beach gives preliminary OK to controversial Peebles, Sternlicht office projects near Lincoln Road
    Miami Beach gives preliminary OK to controversial Peebles, Sternlicht office projects near Lincoln Road
    Todd Michael Glaser and Tim Hardaway Jr. with 6015 North Bay Road (Getty, iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Tim Hardaway Jr. buys non-waterfront spec home in Miami Beach
    Tim Hardaway Jr. buys non-waterfront spec home in Miami Beach
    18 La Gorce Circle (The Jills Zeder Group/1 Oak Studios) Mansion, Miami
    La Gorce Island compound in Miami Beach hits market for $170M
    La Gorce Island compound in Miami Beach hits market for $170M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.